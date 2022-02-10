IUPUI (2-20)
Isitua 2-7 0-0 4, Depersia 2-5 0-0 5, LaStrap 3-11 0-1 6, Maxwell 7-14 4-5 19, McClure 6-9 0-0 17, Stanton 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 22-52 4-6 57.
FORT WAYNE (14-10)
Kpedi 3-3 2-3 8, Planutis 3-9 0-0 8, Chong Qui 2-7 1-1 5, Godfrey 8-13 0-0 21, Pipkins 3-7 7-8 13, Billups 3-11 4-5 12, Peterson 1-4 0-0 2, DeJurnett 1-1 1-1 3, Benford 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 15-18 72.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 33-28. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 9-23 (McClure 5-8, Stanton 2-5, Depersia 1-3, Maxwell 1-6, LaStrap 0-1), Fort Wayne 9-25 (Godfrey 5-8, Billups 2-7, Planutis 2-7, Benford 0-1, Chong Qui 0-1, Peterson 0-1). Fouled Out_Maxwell. Rebounds_IUPUI 21 (Isitua 6), Fort Wayne 35 (Pipkins 7). Assists_IUPUI 13 (LaStrap 6), Fort Wayne 9 (Pipkins, Billups, Peterson 2). Total Fouls_IUPUI 18, Fort Wayne 15. A_1,188 (13,000).