|France
|1
|1
|—
|2
|England
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, France, Tchouameni, (Griezmann), 17th minute.
Second Half_2, England, Kane, (penalty kick), 54th; 3, France, Giroud, (Griezmann), 78th.
Goalies_France, Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.
Yellow Cards_Griezmann, France, 43rd; Dembele, France, 46th; Hernandez, France, 83rd; Maguire, England, 90th.
Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Mohammed Abdulla Hassan.
A_68,885.
