NEW YORK (AP) — The 46 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON (3) — Signed Michael Wacha, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed James Paxton, lhp, Seattle, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Rich Hill, lhp, New York Mets, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Houston, to a $24 million, three-year contract; re-signed Leury García, of, to a $16.5 million, three-year contract.
DETROIT (2) — Signed Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp, Boston, to a $77 million, five-year contract; signed Javy Báez, ss-2b, New York Mets, to a $140 million, six-year contract.
HOUSTON (1) — Signed Héctor Neris, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $17 million, two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (4) — Signed Noah Syndergaard, rhp, New York Mets, to a $21 million, one-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, New York Mets, to a $17 million, two-year contract; signed Michael Lorenzen, rhp-of, Cincinnati, to a $6.75 million, one-year contract; re-signed Raisel Iglesias, rhp, to a $58 million, four-year contract.
MINNESOTA (1) — Signed Dylan Bundy, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
SEATTLE (1) — Signed Robbie Ray, lhp, Toronto, to a $115 million, five-year contract.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Signed Brooks Raley, lhp, Houston, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Corey Kluber, rhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
TEXAS (4) — Signed Kole Calhoun, of, Atlanta, to a $5.2 million, one-year contract; signed Marcus Semien, 2b-ss, Toronto, to a $175 million, seven-year contract; signed Corey Seager, ss, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $325 million, 10-year contract; signed Jon Gray, rhp, Colorado, to a $56 million, four-year contract.
TORONTO (2) — Signed Kevin Gausman, rhp, San Francisco, to a $110 million, five-year contract; signed Yimi García, rhp, Houston, to an $11 million, two-year contract.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (2) — Signed Manny Piña, c, Milwaukee, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Toronto, to an $8.25 million, two-year contract.
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Yan Gomes, c, Oakland, to a $13 million, two-year contract; signed Marcus Stroman, rhp, New York Mets, to a $71 million, three-year contract.
COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, San Diego, to a one-year contract; re-signed Chris Taylor, inf-of, to a $60 million, four-year contract.
MIAMI (1) — Signed Avisaíl García, of, Miami, to a $53 million, four-year contract.
NEW YORK (4) — Signed Starling Marte, of, Oakland, to a $78 million, four-year contract; signed Mark Canha, of, Oakland, to a $26.5 million, two-year contract; signed Max Scherzer, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $130 million, three-year contract; signed Ecuardo Escobar, inf, Milwaukee, to a $20 million, two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA (1) — Signed Cory Knebel, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $10 million, one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Re-signed Yoshi Tsutsugo, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Roberto Pérez, c, Cleveland, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS (2) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Steven Matz, lhp, Toronto, to a $44 million, four-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Luís Garcia, rhp, St. Louis, to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Brandon Belt, 1b, accepted $18.4 million qualifying offer; re-signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, to a $36 million, three-year contract; signed Alex Cobb, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $20 million, two-year contract; re-signed Alex Wood, lhp, to a $25 million, two-year contract.
WASHINGTON (1) — Signed Cesar Hernandez, 2b, Chicago White Sox, to a $4 million, one-year contract.