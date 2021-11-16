NEW YORK (AP) — The six free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT (1) — Signed Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp, Boston, to a $77 million, five-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Noah Syndergaard, rhp, New York Mets, to a $21 million, five-year contract.
NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (1) — Signed Manny Piña, c, Milwaukee, to an $8 million, two-year contract.
COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.