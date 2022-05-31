Tuesday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (17), Canada, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3.
Coco Gauff (18), United States, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (10).
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-5.
