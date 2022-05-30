Monday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Hubert Hurkacz (12), Poland, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Madison Keys (22), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 12-10.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8.
