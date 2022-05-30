Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Hubert Hurkacz (12), Poland, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Camila Giorgi (28), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, def. Madison Keys (22), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 12-10.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8.

