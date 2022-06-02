Thursday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

