Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-6 (10), 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Jonny O'Mara, Britain, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
