Wednesday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Jessica Pegula (11), United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (13), China, 6-3, 6-3.
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (8), United States, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and John Peers (3), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
