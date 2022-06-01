Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova (29), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Jessica Pegula (11), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (13), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (8), United States, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and John Peers (3), Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

