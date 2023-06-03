Saturday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €23,115,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Third Round
Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Third Round
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, walkover.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Second Round
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (14), Taiwan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.
