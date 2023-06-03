Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk (13), Ukraine, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (14), Taiwan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Tim Puetz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.

