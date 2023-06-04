Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €23,115,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Fourth Round
Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-1.
Women's Singles
Fourth Round
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Third Round
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (10), Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (5), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Second Round
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, 6-1, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Third Round
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (11), China, 6-0, 6-3.
Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (16), Japan, 7-6 (1), 1-3.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, walkover.
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
