Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €23,115,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (10), Argentina, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and John Peers, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (5), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Kristina Mladenovic (9), France, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (6), Australia, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (11), China, 6-0, 6-3.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (16), Japan, 7-6 (1), 1-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, walkover.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you