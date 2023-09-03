PARIS (AP) - Results from French football:

France Ligue 1

Saturday's Matches

Marseille 2, Brest 0

PSG 3, Lens 1

Sunday's Matches

Rennes 2, Le Havre 2

Strasbourg 2, Toulouse 0

Clermont Foot 0, Metz 1

Montpellier 1, Reims 3

Lorient 4, Lille 1

Nice 0, Lyon 0

Friday's Match

Nantes 1, Marseille 1

Saturday's Matches

Brest 0, Rennes 0

Monaco 3, Lens 0

Sunday's Matches

Toulouse 2, Clermont Foot 2

Lille 1, Montpellier 0

Le Havre 3, Lorient 0

Metz 2, Reims 2

Nice vs. Strasbourg, 11:05 a.m.

Lyon vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

PSG vs. Nice, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you