PARIS (AP) - Results from French football:
France Ligue 1
Saturday's Matches
Marseille 2, Brest 0
PSG 3, Lens 1
Sunday's Matches
Rennes 2, Le Havre 2
Strasbourg 2, Toulouse 0
Clermont Foot 0, Metz 1
Montpellier 1, Reims 3
Lorient 4, Lille 1
Nice 0, Lyon 0
Friday's Match
Nantes 1, Marseille 1
Saturday's Matches
Brest 0, Rennes 0
Monaco 3, Lens 0
Sunday's Matches
Toulouse 2, Clermont Foot 2
Lille 1, Montpellier 0
Le Havre 3, Lorient 0
Metz 2, Reims 2
Nice vs. Strasbourg, 11:05 a.m.
Lyon vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
PSG vs. Nice, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.