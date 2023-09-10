|E. Washington
|3
|0
|14
|7
|7
|0
|—
|31
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|7
|3
|7
|3
|—
|34
First Quarter
FRES_Gilliam 5 run (Lynch kick), 11:38.
EWU_FG McKee 23, :27.
Second Quarter
FRES_Boust 6 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 13:31.
Third Quarter
EWU_Wortham 12 run (McKee kick), 11:15.
FRES_Brooks 29 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 8:00.
EWU_Chism 2 pass from Wortham (McKee kick), 3:06.
Fourth Quarter
EWU_J.Jackson 33 run (McKee kick), 10:01.
FRES_FG Lynch 44, 6:44.
First Overtime
EWU_Stell 1 pass from Visperas (McKee kick), :00.
FRES_Gilliam 1 run (Montano kick), :00.
Second Overtime
FRES_FG Lynch 25, :00.
A_41,031.
|EWU
|FRES
|First downs
|22
|21
|Total Net Yards
|366
|364
|Rushes-yards
|38-133
|34-141
|Passing
|233
|223
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-9
|2-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-46-1
|23-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|3-5
|Punts
|5-42.8
|6-35.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-56
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|1:10:53
|26:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Washington, J.Jackson 11-79, Altahir 15-43, Wortham 3-18, Visperas 8-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 5). Fresno St., Gilliam 20-86, M.Dalena 1-33, Rivers 2-14, Gill 4-4, Arceneaux 2-2, Keene 5-2.
PASSING_E. Washington, Visperas 23-41-1-198, Wortham 3-4-0-21, Altahir 1-1-0-14. Fresno St., Keene 23-39-1-223.
RECEIVING_E. Washington, Chism 9-71, Stell 7-77, Ulm 4-50, York 4-31, Altahir 1-2, J.Jackson 1-1, Murphy 1-1. Fresno St., Brooks 8-95, Watson 5-37, Gill 3-40, M.Dalena 3-33, Moss 2-8, Boust 1-6, Gilliam 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Fresno St., Lynch 35.
