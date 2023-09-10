E. Washington301477031
Fresno St.77737334

First Quarter

FRES_Gilliam 5 run (Lynch kick), 11:38.

EWU_FG McKee 23, :27.

Second Quarter

FRES_Boust 6 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 13:31.

Third Quarter

EWU_Wortham 12 run (McKee kick), 11:15.

FRES_Brooks 29 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 8:00.

EWU_Chism 2 pass from Wortham (McKee kick), 3:06.

Fourth Quarter

EWU_J.Jackson 33 run (McKee kick), 10:01.

FRES_FG Lynch 44, 6:44.

First Overtime

EWU_Stell 1 pass from Visperas (McKee kick), :00.

FRES_Gilliam 1 run (Montano kick), :00.

Second Overtime

FRES_FG Lynch 25, :00.

A_41,031.

EWUFRES
First downs2221
Total Net Yards366364
Rushes-yards38-13334-141
Passing233223
Punt Returns0-01-6
Kickoff Returns1-92-58
Interceptions Ret.1-171-0
Comp-Att-Int27-46-123-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-43-5
Punts5-42.86-35.167
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-567-52
Time of Possession1:10:5326:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Washington, J.Jackson 11-79, Altahir 15-43, Wortham 3-18, Visperas 8-(minus 2), (Team) 1-(minus 5). Fresno St., Gilliam 20-86, M.Dalena 1-33, Rivers 2-14, Gill 4-4, Arceneaux 2-2, Keene 5-2.

PASSING_E. Washington, Visperas 23-41-1-198, Wortham 3-4-0-21, Altahir 1-1-0-14. Fresno St., Keene 23-39-1-223.

RECEIVING_E. Washington, Chism 9-71, Stell 7-77, Ulm 4-50, York 4-31, Altahir 1-2, J.Jackson 1-1, Murphy 1-1. Fresno St., Brooks 8-95, Watson 5-37, Gill 3-40, M.Dalena 3-33, Moss 2-8, Boust 1-6, Gilliam 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Fresno St., Lynch 35.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

