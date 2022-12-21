FRESNO ST. (4-7)
Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 2-6 3-4 9, Hill 5-10 4-4 17, Colimerio 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 4-9 0-0 12, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, Whitaker 1-7 0-0 3, Yap 2-5 0-0 4, Isitua 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 7-8 56.
CS BAKERSFIELD (4-7)
Collum 2-6 2-2 6, Henson 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 2-12 4-6 8, Higgins 4-10 10-10 18, McGhee 3-7 2-2 9, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Kancleris 1-2 0-0 2, Jarusevicius 0-0 2-2 2, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 20-22 48.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 11-31 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2), CS Bakersfield 2-7 (Henson 1-2, McGhee 1-3, Higgins 0-2). Rebounds_Fresno St. 23 (Colimerio, Andre, Yap 4), CS Bakersfield 31 (Smith 12). Assists_Fresno St. 15 (Hill 8), CS Bakersfield 6 (Smith, Higgins 2). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 15, CS Bakersfield 16. A_2,531 (3,800).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.