FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fisher303-60-11-1057
Zidek356-124-40-30220
Mallette263-42-31-4148
Mitchell356-90-00-35415
Smith352-70-00-4644
Hartfield201-30-10-2233
Ohia Obioha113-30-01-2056
Munson80-00-00-0010
Totals20024-446-93-19142863

Percentages: FG .545, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Zidek 4-7, Mitchell 3-4, Fisher 1-1, Hartfield 1-2, Mallette 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ohia Obioha).

Turnovers: 18 (Smith 6, Hartfield 5, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Fisher, Mallette, Munson).

Steals: 2 (Hartfield, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FRESNO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson244-88-102-64516
Campbell243-82-30-5128
Hill383-1011-160-43119
Holland303-40-01-1127
Colimerio161-30-02-4102
Whitaker292-40-00-1125
Stroud202-60-00-2215
Meah172-43-54-4017
Yap20-01-20-0011
Totals20020-4725-369-27131570

Percentages: FG .426, FT .694.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hill 2-4, Holland 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Whitaker 1-3, Campbell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Meah).

Turnovers: 10 (Hill 3, Robinson 3, Campbell, Colimerio, Meah, Whitaker).

Steals: 8 (Hill 3, Campbell, Colimerio, Holland, Robinson, Whitaker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pepperdine273663
Fresno St.333770

.

