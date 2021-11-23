|FG
|Reb
|PEPPERDINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fisher
|30
|3-6
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|5
|7
|Zidek
|35
|6-12
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|20
|Mallette
|26
|3-4
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|4
|8
|Mitchell
|35
|6-9
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|15
|Smith
|35
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|4
|4
|Hartfield
|20
|1-3
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|3
|Ohia Obioha
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|6
|Munson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-44
|6-9
|3-19
|14
|28
|63
Percentages: FG .545, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Zidek 4-7, Mitchell 3-4, Fisher 1-1, Hartfield 1-2, Mallette 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ohia Obioha).
Turnovers: 18 (Smith 6, Hartfield 5, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Fisher, Mallette, Munson).
Steals: 2 (Hartfield, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|24
|4-8
|8-10
|2-6
|4
|5
|16
|Campbell
|24
|3-8
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|2
|8
|Hill
|38
|3-10
|11-16
|0-4
|3
|1
|19
|Holland
|30
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|7
|Colimerio
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Whitaker
|29
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Stroud
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Meah
|17
|2-4
|3-5
|4-4
|0
|1
|7
|Yap
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|25-36
|9-27
|13
|15
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .694.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hill 2-4, Holland 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Whitaker 1-3, Campbell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Meah).
Turnovers: 10 (Hill 3, Robinson 3, Campbell, Colimerio, Meah, Whitaker).
Steals: 8 (Hill 3, Campbell, Colimerio, Holland, Robinson, Whitaker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pepperdine
|27
|36
|—
|63
|Fresno St.
|33
|37
|—
|70
.