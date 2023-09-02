|Fresno St.
|7
|10
|8
|14
|—
|39
|Purdue
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
PUR_Burks 84 pass from Card (Freehill kick), 11:40.
FRES_Brooks 29 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 7:26.
Second Quarter
PUR_Tracy 1 run (Freehill kick), 14:57.
FRES_Moss 8 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 12:29.
PUR_Burks 17 pass from Card (Freehill kick), 9:05.
FRES_FG Lynch 52, :00.
Third Quarter
PUR_Tracy 98 kickoff return (Freehill kick), 14:49.
FRES_Gill 18 pass from Keene (Moss pass from Keene), 6:44.
Fourth Quarter
FRES_Sherrod 1 run (Lynch kick), 13:44.
PUR_Mockobee 11 run (Freehill kick), 4:36.
FRES_Brooks 22 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), :59.
|FRES
|PUR
|First downs
|27
|20
|Total Net Yards
|487
|363
|Rushes-yards
|37-116
|30-109
|Passing
|371
|254
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-29
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|3-144
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-45-1
|17-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|0-0
|Punts
|4-40.25
|4-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-85
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|36:22
|23:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Fresno St., Gilliam 20-93, Rivers 4-19, Sherrod 8-17, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Keene 3-(minus 10). Purdue, Mockobee 16-60, Card 6-29, Downing 5-17, Tracy 3-3.
PASSING_Fresno St., Keene 31-44-1-366, Fife 1-1-0-5. Purdue, Card 17-30-0-254.
RECEIVING_Fresno St., Brooks 9-170, Gill 8-65, Moss 5-38, Watson 4-40, M.Dalena 2-22, Gilliam 1-14, Boust 1-12, Cole 1-8, Sherrod 1-2. Purdue, Burks 4-152, Yaseen 4-46, Sheffield 3-22, Mockobee 3-16, Klare 2-22, Tracy 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Fresno St., Lynch 20. Purdue, Freehill 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.