Fresno St.71081439
Purdue7147735

First Quarter

PUR_Burks 84 pass from Card (Freehill kick), 11:40.

FRES_Brooks 29 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 7:26.

Second Quarter

PUR_Tracy 1 run (Freehill kick), 14:57.

FRES_Moss 8 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), 12:29.

PUR_Burks 17 pass from Card (Freehill kick), 9:05.

FRES_FG Lynch 52, :00.

Third Quarter

PUR_Tracy 98 kickoff return (Freehill kick), 14:49.

FRES_Gill 18 pass from Keene (Moss pass from Keene), 6:44.

Fourth Quarter

FRES_Sherrod 1 run (Lynch kick), 13:44.

PUR_Mockobee 11 run (Freehill kick), 4:36.

FRES_Brooks 22 pass from Keene (Lynch kick), :59.

FRESPUR
First downs2720
Total Net Yards487363
Rushes-yards37-11630-109
Passing371254
Punt Returns1-01-29
Kickoff Returns2-503-144
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int32-45-117-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-120-0
Punts4-40.254-41.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards7-854-35
Time of Possession36:2223:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Fresno St., Gilliam 20-93, Rivers 4-19, Sherrod 8-17, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Keene 3-(minus 10). Purdue, Mockobee 16-60, Card 6-29, Downing 5-17, Tracy 3-3.

PASSING_Fresno St., Keene 31-44-1-366, Fife 1-1-0-5. Purdue, Card 17-30-0-254.

RECEIVING_Fresno St., Brooks 9-170, Gill 8-65, Moss 5-38, Watson 4-40, M.Dalena 2-22, Gilliam 1-14, Boust 1-12, Cole 1-8, Sherrod 1-2. Purdue, Burks 4-152, Yaseen 4-46, Sheffield 3-22, Mockobee 3-16, Klare 2-22, Tracy 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Fresno St., Lynch 20. Purdue, Freehill 43.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

