FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Anderson191-50-00-1112
Tolbert323-102-25-10029
Diallo161-21-22-6103
Cardenas403-121-12-3139
O.Moore406-167-92-55222
Gorener291-70-01-2033
Vaihola246-82-65-70414
Totals20021-6013-2017-3481562

Percentages: FG .350, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (O.Moore 3-7, Cardenas 2-6, Tolbert 1-2, Gorener 1-4, T.Anderson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Cardenas, Vaihola).

Turnovers: 12 (O.Moore 4, Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola).

Steals: 7 (Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Vaihola 2, O.Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FRESNO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Andre274-60-02-8348
Baker336-110-00-43115
Hill347-142-30-15317
Whitaker181-10-01-1003
Colimerio190-10-00-4230
Holland261-14-41-7217
Yap266-102-20-11316
I.Moore132-50-00-0014
Campbell40-10-00-0010
Totals20027-508-94-26161770

Percentages: FG .540, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Baker 3-4, Yap 2-2, Holland 1-1, Whitaker 1-1, Hill 1-3, I.Moore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Andre 3, Campbell, Colimerio, Hill, Holland).

Turnovers: 11 (Andre 2, Baker 2, Hill 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, I.Moore, Whitaker).

Steals: 7 (Hill 4, Colimerio, Holland, Yap).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.273562
Fresno St.294170

A_5,090 (15,544).

