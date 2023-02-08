|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Anderson
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Tolbert
|32
|3-10
|2-2
|5-10
|0
|2
|9
|Diallo
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|3
|Cardenas
|40
|3-12
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|9
|O.Moore
|40
|6-16
|7-9
|2-5
|5
|2
|22
|Gorener
|29
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Vaihola
|24
|6-8
|2-6
|5-7
|0
|4
|14
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|13-20
|17-34
|8
|15
|62
Percentages: FG .350, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (O.Moore 3-7, Cardenas 2-6, Tolbert 1-2, Gorener 1-4, T.Anderson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Cardenas, Vaihola).
Turnovers: 12 (O.Moore 4, Cardenas 3, Gorener 2, T.Anderson 2, Vaihola).
Steals: 7 (Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Vaihola 2, O.Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andre
|27
|4-6
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|4
|8
|Baker
|33
|6-11
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|15
|Hill
|34
|7-14
|2-3
|0-1
|5
|3
|17
|Whitaker
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Colimerio
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|0
|Holland
|26
|1-1
|4-4
|1-7
|2
|1
|7
|Yap
|26
|6-10
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|16
|I.Moore
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Campbell
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|8-9
|4-26
|16
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .540, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Baker 3-4, Yap 2-2, Holland 1-1, Whitaker 1-1, Hill 1-3, I.Moore 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Andre 3, Campbell, Colimerio, Hill, Holland).
Turnovers: 11 (Andre 2, Baker 2, Hill 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, I.Moore, Whitaker).
Steals: 7 (Hill 4, Colimerio, Holland, Yap).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|27
|35
|—
|62
|Fresno St.
|29
|41
|—
|70
A_5,090 (15,544).
