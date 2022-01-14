EAST
American International 5, Mercyhurst 4
Canisius 1, Holy Cross 1, OT
Quinnipiac 3, Harvard 0
N. Iowa 3, St. Lawrence 2
Merrimack 3, Providence 2
New Hampshire 3, Boston College 2
Boston U. 2, UConn 1, OT
Arizona St. 2, Rochester Institute of Technology 1
Sacred Heart 5, Boston U. 1
Mass.-Lowell 5, Maine 3
MIDWEST
Northern Michigan 4, Michigan St. 2
Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 2, OT
Michigan 3, Penn St. 2
Middle Tennessee 3, Lake Superior St. 0
Bemidji St. 5, Bowling Green 3
Ferris St. 3, St. Thomas 1
Minnesota 4, Alaska Fairbanks 1
Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 2
Minn. Duluth 4, Miami (Ohio) 1
FAR WEST
Air Force 5, Niagara 4