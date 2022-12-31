EAST

Union (NY) 4, New Hampshire 3

Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 1

Providence 3, Yale 0

Penn St. 6, RIT 1

Alaska-Anchorage 4, Mass.-Lowell 2

American International 3, Cornell 3, 2OT

Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1

Vermont 4, LIU Post 2

Boston U. 2, Harvard 1, OT

Colgate 5, Maine 2

Bentley 3, Northeastern 1

Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 2, OT

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 5, Niagara 3

Bowling Green 5, RPI 2

St. Lawrence 2, Omaha 1, OT

FAR WEST

Boston College 5, Arizona St. 2

Colorado College 7, Princeton 2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

