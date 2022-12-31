EAST
Union (NY) 4, New Hampshire 3
Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 1
Providence 3, Yale 0
Penn St. 6, RIT 1
Alaska-Anchorage 4, Mass.-Lowell 2
American International 3, Cornell 3, 2OT
Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1
Vermont 4, LIU Post 2
Boston U. 2, Harvard 1, OT
Colgate 5, Maine 2
Bentley 3, Northeastern 1
Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 2, OT
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 5, Niagara 3
Bowling Green 5, RPI 2
St. Lawrence 2, Omaha 1, OT
FAR WEST
Boston College 5, Arizona St. 2
Colorado College 7, Princeton 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.