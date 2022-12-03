MIDWEST

Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 0

N. Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3, OT

Bowling Green 7, Lindenwood (Mo.) 4

Colorado College 3, Minn. Duluth 0

Wisconsin 6, Michigan 3

Bemidji St. 6, St. Thomas (Minn.) 4

Ferris St. 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1

Omaha 7, W. Michigan 6

St. Cloud St. 7, North Dakota 2

EAST

Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 1

Maine 3, Vermont 1

Princeton 6, Clarkson 2

Army 3, Niagara 0

Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1

Providence 1, Boston College 1, 2OT

Harvard 2, Cornell 1, OT

Boston U. 6, New Hampshire 3

Merrimack 7, UConn 3

American International 5, Bentley 1

Canisius 2, RIT 1, OT

FAR WEST

Denver 3, Arizona St. 2

Holy Cross 4, Air Force 1

