MIDWEST
Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 0
N. Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3, OT
Bowling Green 7, Lindenwood (Mo.) 4
Colorado College 3, Minn. Duluth 0
Wisconsin 6, Michigan 3
Bemidji St. 6, St. Thomas (Minn.) 4
Ferris St. 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1
Omaha 7, W. Michigan 6
St. Cloud St. 7, North Dakota 2
EAST
Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 1
Maine 3, Vermont 1
Princeton 6, Clarkson 2
Army 3, Niagara 0
Quinnipiac 2, St. Lawrence 1
Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1
Providence 1, Boston College 1, 2OT
Harvard 2, Cornell 1, OT
Boston U. 6, New Hampshire 3
Merrimack 7, UConn 3
American International 5, Bentley 1
Canisius 2, RIT 1, OT
FAR WEST
Denver 3, Arizona St. 2
Holy Cross 4, Air Force 1
