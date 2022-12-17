MIDWEST

Ohio St. 5, Bowling Green 2

Lindenwood (Mo.) 3, Michigan Tech 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 7, Ferris St. 4

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1

FAR WEST

Denver 5, LIU Post 0

