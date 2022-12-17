MIDWEST
Ohio St. 5, Bowling Green 2
Lindenwood (Mo.) 3, Michigan Tech 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 7, Ferris St. 4
Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1
FAR WEST
Denver 5, LIU Post 0
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 1:02 am
