Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
Union (NY) 4, New Hampshire 3
Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 1
Providence 3, Yale 0
Penn St. 6, RIT 1
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.