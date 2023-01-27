EAST

UConn 6, Yale 1

Army 3, Air Force 1

Boston U. 6, Boston College 3

RIT 4, Holy Cross 3

Merrimack 4, Vermont 2

Canisius 5, Niagara 2

Harvard 5, Colgate 4, OT

Quinnipiac 5, Sacred Heart 0

Cornell 3, Dartmouth 2

St. Lawrence 4, Clarkson 2

Mercyhurst 4, Bentley 3

Maine 3, Providence 2

Mass.-Lowell 1, UMass 0

MIDWEST

Michigan 7, Penn St. 3

W. Michigan 6, Omaha 1

North Dakota 4, Miami (Ohio) 1

Bemidji St. 3, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Ferris St. 1

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 0

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 3

Minnesota 8, Michigan St. 0

Minn. Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 3

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 4, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

Denver 2, Colorado College 0

