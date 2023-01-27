EAST
UConn 6, Yale 1
Army 3, Air Force 1
Boston U. 6, Boston College 3
RIT 4, Holy Cross 3
Merrimack 4, Vermont 2
Canisius 5, Niagara 2
Harvard 5, Colgate 4, OT
Quinnipiac 5, Sacred Heart 0
Cornell 3, Dartmouth 2
St. Lawrence 4, Clarkson 2
Mercyhurst 4, Bentley 3
Maine 3, Providence 2
Mass.-Lowell 1, UMass 0
MIDWEST
Michigan 7, Penn St. 3
W. Michigan 6, Omaha 1
North Dakota 4, Miami (Ohio) 1
Bemidji St. 3, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Ferris St. 1
Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 0
Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin 3
Minnesota 8, Michigan St. 0
Minn. Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 3
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 4, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
Denver 2, Colorado College 0
