AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|2
R.Hill, Houck (5), Diekman (8), Robles (9), Strahm (9) and Vázquez; Bradish, Akin (7), J.López (9) and Chirinos, Bemboom. W_Houck 2-1. L_Bradish 0-1. Sv_Strahm (1). HRs_Boston, Arroyo (1). Baltimore, Mountcastle (2).
|Houston
|103
|105
|010
|—
|11
|14
|0
|Toronto
|013
|001
|200
|—
|7
|13
|0
Urquidy, B.Abreu (6), Maton (7), Stanek (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado; Kikuchi, Thornton (3), Saucedo (5), T.Richards (5), Merryweather (6), Phelps (8), Vasquez (9) and Heineman, Kirk. W_Urquidy 2-1. L_Thornton 0-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (4), Peña (4), Alvarez (5). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (6), M.Chapman (4).
|Los Angeles
|200
|001
|011
|—
|5
|13
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Herget, Au.Warren (4), Bradley (6), Loup (7), Tepera (8), Mayers (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Giolito, Foster (7), Sousa (7), Burr (8), A.Severino (9) and Grandal. W_Au.Warren 2-0. L_Giolito 0-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (5), Ohtani (4).
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|411
|000
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Bundy, Coulombe (7) and G.Sánchez; Kluber, Guerra (7), Sanders (8) and Zunino. W_Kluber 1-1. L_Bundy 3-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (1), Zunino (1).
|New York
|300
|000
|450
|—
|12
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|1
Cortes Jr., Loáisiga (6), Green (7), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Bubic, Snider (6), Coleman (7), Garrett (7), Brentz (8), Speier (8) and Perez. W_Cortes Jr. 1-0. L_Bubic 0-2. HRs_New York, Rizzo (9), Stanton (4), Judge (6), Torres (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|030
|000
|003
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Miami
|242
|000
|00x
|—
|8
|10
|0
Brash, Festa (3), Mills (5), Murfee (7) and Torrens; Hernandez, Scott (6), Poteet (7), Armstrong (9), Bender (9) and Stallings. W_Hernandez 2-1. L_Brash 1-2. Sv_Bender (5). HRs_Miami, Soler (2), Rojas (1).
|Atlanta
|201
|201
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Texas
|010
|001
|010
|—
|3
|6
|1
I.Anderson, Chavez (7), Matzek (7), W.Smith (8), Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; G.Richards, Sp.Howard (2), B.Martin (3), Burke (4), A.Abreu (6), Allard (7) and Garver. W_I.Anderson 2-1. L_G.Richards 0-1. Sv_Jansen (6). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (6), Demeritte (2), Willi.Contreras (2). Texas, Ad.García (4), Seager (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|002
|022
|100
|—
|7
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|010
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
Darvish, R.Suarez (7), Stammen (9), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Z.Thompson, A.Fletcher (5), Hembree (6), Sa.Howard (7), B.Sulser (8) and Knapp. W_Darvish 2-1. L_Z.Thompson 0-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (8). HRs_San Diego, Kim (3), Cronenworth (2).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|000
|021
|00x
|—
|3
|10
|0
Aa.Nola, N.Nelson (7) and Realmuto; Megill, Dr.Smith (6), Jo.Rodríguez (7), Lugo (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Megill 4-0. L_Aa.Nola 1-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (4). HRs_New York, Alonso (4).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|031
|030
|22x
|—
|11
|13
|1
Hendricks, Norris (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Newcomb (7), Roberts (8) and Wills.Contreras; Houser, Milner (7), Gustave (7), Cousins (9) and Narváez. W_Houser 2-2. L_Hendricks 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Peterson (1), McCutchen (2), Yelich (2), Renfroe (4), Adames (5).
|Arizona
|002
|001
|210
|—
|6
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|5
|0
Bumgarner, Frías (6), N.Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and J.Herrera; Wainwright, McFarland (7), Pallante (7), Whitley (8), Wittgren (9) and Molina. W_Bumgarner 1-1. L_Wainwright 2-3. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (1).
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|12
|2
|Colorado
|010
|031
|41x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Greene, Diaz (5), Cessa (6), Diehl (7), Hoffman (7) and A.Garcia, Kolozsvary; Senzatela, Chacín (7), Colomé (8), Goudeau (9) and El.Díaz. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Greene 1-3. HRs_Colorado, El.Díaz (2), McMahon (2).
