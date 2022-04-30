AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston030000000360
Baltimore000000001152

R.Hill, Houck (5), Diekman (8), Robles (9), Strahm (9) and Vázquez; Bradish, Akin (7), J.López (9) and Chirinos, Bemboom. W_Houck 2-1. L_Bradish 0-1. Sv_Strahm (1). HRs_Boston, Arroyo (1). Baltimore, Mountcastle (2).

Houston10310501011140
Toronto0130012007130

Urquidy, B.Abreu (6), Maton (7), Stanek (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado; Kikuchi, Thornton (3), Saucedo (5), T.Richards (5), Merryweather (6), Phelps (8), Vasquez (9) and Heineman, Kirk. W_Urquidy 2-1. L_Thornton 0-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (4), Peña (4), Alvarez (5). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (6), M.Chapman (4).

Los Angeles2000010115131
Chicago100000000131

Herget, Au.Warren (4), Bradley (6), Loup (7), Tepera (8), Mayers (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Giolito, Foster (7), Sousa (7), Burr (8), A.Severino (9) and Grandal. W_Au.Warren 2-0. L_Giolito 0-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (5), Ohtani (4).

Minnesota000100000130
Tampa Bay41100000x680

Bundy, Coulombe (7) and G.Sánchez; Kluber, Guerra (7), Sanders (8) and Zunino. W_Kluber 1-1. L_Bundy 3-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (1), Zunino (1).

New York30000045012110
Kansas City11000000x281

Cortes Jr., Loáisiga (6), Green (7), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Bubic, Snider (6), Coleman (7), Garrett (7), Brentz (8), Speier (8) and Perez. W_Cortes Jr. 1-0. L_Bubic 0-2. HRs_New York, Rizzo (9), Stanton (4), Judge (6), Torres (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle0300000036100
Miami24200000x8100

Brash, Festa (3), Mills (5), Murfee (7) and Torrens; Hernandez, Scott (6), Poteet (7), Armstrong (9), Bender (9) and Stallings. W_Hernandez 2-1. L_Brash 1-2. Sv_Bender (5). HRs_Miami, Soler (2), Rojas (1).

Atlanta201201000690
Texas010001010361

I.Anderson, Chavez (7), Matzek (7), W.Smith (8), Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; G.Richards, Sp.Howard (2), B.Martin (3), Burke (4), A.Abreu (6), Allard (7) and Garver. W_I.Anderson 2-1. L_G.Richards 0-1. Sv_Jansen (6). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (6), Demeritte (2), Willi.Contreras (2). Texas, Ad.García (4), Seager (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego002022100770
Pittsburgh2000100003100

Darvish, R.Suarez (7), Stammen (9), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Z.Thompson, A.Fletcher (5), Hembree (6), Sa.Howard (7), B.Sulser (8) and Knapp. W_Darvish 2-1. L_Z.Thompson 0-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (8). HRs_San Diego, Kim (3), Cronenworth (2).

Philadelphia000000000001
New York00002100x3100

Aa.Nola, N.Nelson (7) and Realmuto; Megill, Dr.Smith (6), Jo.Rodríguez (7), Lugo (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Megill 4-0. L_Aa.Nola 1-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (4). HRs_New York, Alonso (4).

Chicago000000100130
Milwaukee03103022x11131

Hendricks, Norris (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Newcomb (7), Roberts (8) and Wills.Contreras; Houser, Milner (7), Gustave (7), Cousins (9) and Narváez. W_Houser 2-2. L_Hendricks 1-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Peterson (1), McCutchen (2), Yelich (2), Renfroe (4), Adames (5).

Arizona002001210690
St. Louis100000100250

Bumgarner, Frías (6), N.Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8), Kennedy (9) and J.Herrera; Wainwright, McFarland (7), Pallante (7), Whitley (8), Wittgren (9) and Molina. W_Bumgarner 1-1. L_Wainwright 2-3. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (1).

Cincinnati0001000034122
Colorado01003141x10140

Greene, Diaz (5), Cessa (6), Diehl (7), Hoffman (7) and A.Garcia, Kolozsvary; Senzatela, Chacín (7), Colomé (8), Goudeau (9) and El.Díaz. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Greene 1-3. HRs_Colorado, El.Díaz (2), McMahon (2).

