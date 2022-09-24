AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|50x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Urquidy, B.Abreu (6), Neris (7), W.Smith (7), P.Maton (8) and Maldonado; Kremer, and Rutschman. W_Kremer 8-5. L_Urquidy 13-8. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (12).
|Boston
|100
|003
|000
|—
|4
|7
|3
|New York
|001
|030
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|0
R.Hill, Kelly (6), Ort (7), Strahm (8) and McGuire; Cole, Marinaccio (7), Loáisiga (8) and Trevino. W_Loáisiga 2-3. L_Strahm 3-4. HRs_Boston, Pham (17), Verdugo (10). New York, Hicks (8).
|Toronto
|000
|042
|000
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|130
|04x
|—
|10
|11
|2
White, Mayza (5), Bass (5), Cimber (6), Y.García (8) and D.Jansen; Springs, Poche (6), Adam (6), Guerra (7), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Y.García 4-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (20).
|Cleveland
|000
|105
|000
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Texas
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
Morris, Morgan (6), Hentges (6), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Maile; Jon.Gray, Hearn (6), Tinoco (6), J.Barlow (8), D.Santana (9) and Plawecki, Heim. W_Morris 1-2. L_Hearn 6-8. Sv_Clase (38).
|Detroit
|210
|000
|110
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Rodriguez, Lange (7), Cisnero (8), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; Giolito, R.López (7), Lambert (8), Banks (9) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Rodriguez 4-5. L_R.López 5-4. Sv_G.Soto (27). HRs_Detroit, Schoop (11). Chicago, Pollock (14).
|Los Angeles
|011
|001
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Ohtani, Loup (6), Herget (7), Tepera (9) and Stassi; Varland, Tr.Megill (6), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Ohtani 14-8. L_Varland 0-2. Sv_Tepera (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (21).
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|10x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Gonzales, Festa (6), Murfee (7), Flexen (8) and Raleigh; Singer, Coleman (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 10-4. L_Gonzales 10-15. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (24).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|030
|050
|100
|—
|9
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|6
|0
Bassitt, D.Smith (9) and McCann; Irvin, Wiles (5) and Murphy. W_Bassitt 15-8. L_Irvin 9-12. HRs_New York, Escobar (19). Oakland, D.Garcia (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|020
|003
|010
|—
|6
|10
|3
|Pittsburgh
|112
|000
|100
|—
|5
|6
|0
Assad, Rucker (5), M.Rodríguez (7), Uelmen (9) and Higgins; B.Wilson, Crowe (6), Bañuelos (6), Ramirez (8), De Jong (9) and Collins. W_M.Rodríguez 2-0. L_Ramirez 1-1. Sv_Uelmen (1). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (24). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (17), B.Reynolds (25).
|Milwaukee
|020
|010
|200
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|1
Lauer, Perdomo (3), Boxberger (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (8) and Caratini; Cessa, F.Cruz (5), B.Farmer (7), Gibaut (8), Strickland (9) and Robinson, Romine. W_Perdomo 3-0. L_Cessa 4-4. Sv_D.Williams (14).
|Washington
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|003
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Jos.Gray, A.Machado (7), M.Thompson (7), Cishek (8) and Adams; B.Garrett, Bleier (7), Brazoban (8), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_B.Garrett 3-6. L_Jos.Gray 7-10. Sv_Floro (6). HRs_Washington, Thomas (17).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|040
|410
|00x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Odorizzi, Matzek (5), Stephens (7), Arcia (8) and d'Arnaud; Aa.Nola, Nelson (7), Brogdon (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Aa.Nola 10-12. L_Odorizzi 5-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (29).
|San Diego
|002
|000
|010
|0
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Colorado
|001
|200
|000
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Manaea, S.Wilson (4), Johnson (6), Lu.García (7), R.Suarez (8), Hader (9), Morejon (10) and Alfaro, Au.Nola; Feltner, Bird (6), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bard 6-4. L_Morejon 4-1. HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (26). Colorado, Grichuk (16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.