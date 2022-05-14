AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|001
|003
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|1
Lyles, Allen (6), D.Reyes (7) and Chirinos; Rodriguez, Chafin (7), J.Barnes (8), Lange (8), G.Soto (9), Vest (9) and Barnhart. W_Rodriguez 1-2. L_Lyles 2-3. Sv_Vest (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2), Santander (4). Detroit, M.Cabrera (2).
|Toronto
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|03x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Gausman, Mayza (8), Phelps (8) and Collins, Heineman; Rasmussen, R.Thompson (6), Wisler (7), Raley (8), Kittredge (8), Adam (9) and Zunino, F.Mejía. W_Kittredge 3-0. L_Gausman 3-2. Sv_Adam (1).
|Boston
|001
|004
|200
|—
|7
|10
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|0
Pivetta, K.Crawford (8) and Vázquez; Dunning, B.Martin (6), G.Richards (7), Sborz (9) and Heim. W_Pivetta 1-4. L_Dunning 1-2.
|New York
|230
|110
|003
|—
|10
|14
|2
|Chicago
|000
|102
|001
|—
|4
|9
|0
Cole, M.King (7) and Trevino; Velasquez, Sousa (6), R.López (8), Foster (9) and McGuire. W_Cole 3-0. L_Velasquez 2-3. HRs_New York, Stanton (10), Judge (12), Gallo (4), Donaldson (4). Chicago, Sheets (4).
|Cleveland
|001
|012
|202
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|090
|01x
|—
|12
|13
|2
Civale, Shaw (5), Morgan (5), Gose (7), Hentges (8) and Hedges; S.Gray, Jax (5), J.Smith (7), Duran (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Jax 3-0. L_Civale 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (3), Mercado (4), Giménez (4). Minnesota, Buxton (10), Polanco (4), G.Sánchez (2), Lewis (1).
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Silseth, Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Wallach; Jefferies, Snead (7), Trivino (8), Moll (9) and Murphy. W_Silseth 1-0. L_Jefferies 1-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (8). HRs_Los Angeles, Velazquez (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|501
|000
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
Valdez, Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Jos.Gray, Arano (7), J.Rogers (8), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Valdez 2-2. L_Jos.Gray 4-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (11).
|Seattle
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Gonzales, Sewald (7), Steckenrider (9) and Torrens, Raleigh; Scherzer, Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Sewald 2-1. L_Dr.Smith 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (2).
|Kansas City
|204
|020
|420
|—
|14
|18
|2
|Colorado
|030
|040
|210
|—
|10
|13
|2
Greinke, Coleman (5), Speier (6), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (8) and S.Perez; Freeland, Chacín (5), Colomé (7), Estévez (7), Blach (9) and El.Díaz. W_Coleman 1-1. L_Freeland 1-4. Sv_S.Barlow (3). HRs_Kansas City, Benintendi (2), O'Hearn (1). Colorado, Rodgers (2), Hilliard (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|002
|120
|300
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Mahle, Alex.Díaz (7), Kuhnel (8), Solomon (9) and T.Stephenson; M.Keller, Banda (5), Hembree (7), De Jong (8) and M.Perez. W_Mahle 2-4. L_M.Keller 0-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Moustakas (3), Drury (7). Pittsburgh, Gamel (3).
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
Burnes, D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini; P.López, Okert (8), Scott (9), Bender (9) and Stallings. W_D.Williams 2-0. L_Scott 0-1. Sv_Hader (13). HRs_Milwaukee, Wong (2). Miami, Aguilar (4).
|San Diego
|001
|021
|304
|—
|11
|16
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|014
|000
|—
|6
|12
|1
Darvish, Suarez (6), Lu.García (7), S.Wilson (8), Ta.Rogers (8) and Nola; Fried, W.Smith (7), Strider (8), O'Day (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lu.García 1-2. L_W.Smith 0-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (13). HRs_San Diego, Myers (1), Kim (4). Atlanta, Willi.Contreras (4), D.Swanson (3).
|San Francisco
|012
|000
|050
|—
|8
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
Webb, Leone (7), Littell (8), J.García (9) and Casali; J.Hicks, Naughton (6), Jak.Walsh (7), Wittgren (8), McFarland (8), Woodford (9) and Knizner. W_Webb 5-1. L_J.Hicks 1-3. HRs_San Francisco, Casali (1). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (3).
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|003
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|12
|1
Smyly, Gsellman (7), Menez (7), C.Martin (8) and Wills.Contreras; Davies, Nelson (6), Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and Varsho. W_Davies 2-1. L_Smyly 1-4. Sv_Melancon (7).
