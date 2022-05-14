AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore000000020280
Detroit00100300x461

Lyles, Allen (6), D.Reyes (7) and Chirinos; Rodriguez, Chafin (7), J.Barnes (8), Lange (8), G.Soto (9), Vest (9) and Barnhart. W_Rodriguez 1-2. L_Lyles 2-3. Sv_Vest (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2), Santander (4). Detroit, M.Cabrera (2).

Toronto000001010261
Tampa Bay01001003x571

Gausman, Mayza (8), Phelps (8) and Collins, Heineman; Rasmussen, R.Thompson (6), Wisler (7), Raley (8), Kittredge (8), Adam (9) and Zunino, F.Mejía. W_Kittredge 3-0. L_Gausman 3-2. Sv_Adam (1).

Boston0010042007101
Texas000000100140

Pivetta, K.Crawford (8) and Vázquez; Dunning, B.Martin (6), G.Richards (7), Sborz (9) and Heim. W_Pivetta 1-4. L_Dunning 1-2.

New York23011000310142
Chicago000102001490

Cole, M.King (7) and Trevino; Velasquez, Sousa (6), R.López (8), Foster (9) and McGuire. W_Cole 3-0. L_Velasquez 2-3. HRs_New York, Stanton (10), Judge (12), Gallo (4), Donaldson (4). Chicago, Sheets (4).

Cleveland001012202890
Minnesota20009001x12132

Civale, Shaw (5), Morgan (5), Gose (7), Hentges (8) and Hedges; S.Gray, Jax (5), J.Smith (7), Duran (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Jax 3-0. L_Civale 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Hedges (3), Mercado (4), Giménez (4). Minnesota, Buxton (10), Polanco (4), G.Sánchez (2), Lewis (1).

Los Angeles000110000260
Oakland000000000020

Silseth, Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Wallach; Jefferies, Snead (7), Trivino (8), Moll (9) and Murphy. W_Silseth 1-0. L_Jefferies 1-6. Sv_R.Iglesias (8). HRs_Los Angeles, Velazquez (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston501000000670
Washington000000100180

Valdez, Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Jos.Gray, Arano (7), J.Rogers (8), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Valdez 2-2. L_Jos.Gray 4-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (11).

Seattle000100010240
New York100000000150

Gonzales, Sewald (7), Steckenrider (9) and Torrens, Raleigh; Scherzer, Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Sewald 2-1. L_Dr.Smith 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (2).

Kansas City20402042014182
Colorado03004021010132

Greinke, Coleman (5), Speier (6), Staumont (8), S.Barlow (8) and S.Perez; Freeland, Chacín (5), Colomé (7), Estévez (7), Blach (9) and El.Díaz. W_Coleman 1-1. L_Freeland 1-4. Sv_S.Barlow (3). HRs_Kansas City, Benintendi (2), O'Hearn (1). Colorado, Rodgers (2), Hilliard (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati0021203008100
Pittsburgh101000000270

Mahle, Alex.Díaz (7), Kuhnel (8), Solomon (9) and T.Stephenson; M.Keller, Banda (5), Hembree (7), De Jong (8) and M.Perez. W_Mahle 2-4. L_M.Keller 0-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Moustakas (3), Drury (7). Pittsburgh, Gamel (3).

Milwaukee100000001260
Miami001000000151

Burnes, D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini; P.López, Okert (8), Scott (9), Bender (9) and Stallings. W_D.Williams 2-0. L_Scott 0-1. Sv_Hader (13). HRs_Milwaukee, Wong (2). Miami, Aguilar (4).

San Diego00102130411160
Atlanta0010140006121

Darvish, Suarez (6), Lu.García (7), S.Wilson (8), Ta.Rogers (8) and Nola; Fried, W.Smith (7), Strider (8), O'Day (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lu.García 1-2. L_W.Smith 0-1. Sv_Ta.Rogers (13). HRs_San Diego, Myers (1), Kim (4). Atlanta, Willi.Contreras (4), D.Swanson (3).

San Francisco012000050880
St. Louis100000010260

Webb, Leone (7), Littell (8), J.García (9) and Casali; J.Hicks, Naughton (6), Jak.Walsh (7), Wittgren (8), McFarland (8), Woodford (9) and Knizner. W_Webb 5-1. L_J.Hicks 1-3. HRs_San Francisco, Casali (1). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (3).

Chicago003000000350
Arizona00310000x4121

Smyly, Gsellman (7), Menez (7), C.Martin (8) and Wills.Contreras; Davies, Nelson (6), Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and Varsho. W_Davies 2-1. L_Smyly 1-4. Sv_Melancon (7).

