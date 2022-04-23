AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
|New York
|002
|110
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Morgan, Allen (4), Tully (5), Pilkington (7) and Lavastida; Taillon, King (6), A.Chapman (9) and Trevino. W_Taillon 1-1. L_Morgan 1-1. Sv_A.Chapman (4). HRs_Cleveland, Reyes (2). New York, Judge (3).
|Boston
|202
|000
|000
|—
|4
|11
|3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|100
|—
|3
|6
|0
Wacha, Davis (6), Strahm (7), H.Robles (7), Diekman (9), Barnes (9) and Vázquez; Kluber, Guerra (6), Poche (7), Sanders (8) and Zunino. W_Wacha 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. Sv_Barnes (1). HRs_Boston, Devers (3). Tampa Bay, W.Franco (3).
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
|5
|0
Kopech, J.Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (7) and McGuire; Ober, Jax (6), Duffey (8), Pagán (9) and Jeffers. W_Duffey 1-2. L_Graveman 0-1. Sv_Pagán (2). HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (3).
|Toronto
|000
|120
|001
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Houston
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Stripling, Thornton (5), Cimber (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Verlander, Maton (7), Montero (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Neris 1-1. Sv_Romano (8). HRs_Toronto, Espinal (1), Zimmer (1).
|Baltimore
|020
|003
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|8
|1
Zimmermann, Bautista (7), C.Pérez (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos; Detmers, A.Bradley (6), Herget (6), O.Ortega (8), Au.Warren (9) and Stassi. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Detmers 0-1. Sv_J.López (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Rendon (2).
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
|Seattle
|000
|400
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|0
B.Keller, Speier (5), Singer (7), Payamps (8) and S.Perez; Flexen, Misiewicz (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh. W_Flexen 1-2. L_B.Keller 0-2. Sv_Muñoz (1). HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|100
|210
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|9
|1
Matz, Wittgren (6), Helsley (7), Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Greene, Hoffman (4), Cessa (6), Moreta (7), Diaz (8), B.Farmer (9) and A.Garcia. W_Matz 2-1. L_Greene 1-2. Sv_Gallegos (4).
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|03x
|—
|4
|10
|1
F.Peralta, Ashby (6), Boxberger (8) and Caratini; R.Suárez, Domínguez (5), Alvarado (7), Nelson (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Nelson 1-0. L_Ashby 0-2. Sv_Knebel (3).
|San Francisco
|070
|000
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
Long, Junis (3), Marte (8), J.García (9) and Bart; Corbin, E.Ramírez (2), F.Perez (6), P.Murphy (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Junis 1-0. L_Corbin 0-3. HRs_San Francisco, Slater (1). Washington, M.Franco (2).
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Tr.Rogers, Head (6), Sulser (7), Bleier (7), Poteet (8) and Stallings, Henry; Wright, O'Day (7), Matzek (7), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Wright 2-0. L_Tr.Rogers 0-3. Sv_Jansen (4).
|Pittsburgh
|020
|110
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Quintana, Hembree (5), De Jong (6), Bednar (8), Stratton (9) and R.Pérez; Smyly, K.Thompson (6) and Gomes. W_De Jong 1-0. L_Smyly 1-1. Sv_Stratton (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Chavis (2), R.Pérez (1).
