AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston000003000350
New York000001000150

Verlander, Maton (8), R.Montero (9) and J.Castro; Severino, Marinaccio (7), M.Castro (8), Wa.Peralta (9) and Higashioka. W_Verlander 9-3. L_Severino 4-2. Sv_R.Montero (5). HRs_Houston, Tucker (14). New York, Stanton (16).

Boston0110003016120
Cleveland0101000013121

Pivetta, Schreiber (8), Houck (9) and Vázquez; Quantrill, Hentges (6), Shaw (7), Gose (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and Hedges. W_Pivetta 8-5. L_Shaw 3-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (17), Arroyo (4). Cleveland, Giménez (8).

Oakland000100000160
Kansas City00101100x380

Irvin, Acevedo (6), Pruitt (8) and Murphy; Greinke, Coleman (7), Cuas (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Greinke 1-4. L_Irvin 2-5. Sv_S.Barlow (9). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (2).

Baltimore110100010450
Chicago010000000110

Voth, Krehbiel (4), Baker (6), C.Pérez (7), J.López (9) and Rutschman; Kopech, Velasquez (7), Foster (9) and McGuire, Zavala. W_Krehbiel 3-3. L_Kopech 2-4. Sv_J.López (13).

Seattle1011010004100
Los Angeles000102000370

Flexen, Borucki (6), E.Swanson (7), A.Muñoz (7), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Lorenzen, O.Ortega (4), Bradley (6), Wantz (7), Loup (8) and Stassi. W_Flexen 3-8. L_Lorenzen 6-5. Sv_Sewald (6). HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (10). Los Angeles, Trout (22).

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh0002100000380
Tampa Bay0300000001470

(10 innings)

M.Keller, Vieaux (6), Stratton (7), Banda (8), Y.De Los Santos (10) and M.Perez, Heineman; Springs, Wisler (7), Poche (8), B.Raley (9), Adam (10) and Pinto. W_Adam 1-2. L_Y.De Los Santos 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Chavis (8), D.Castillo (6), Park (2).

Washington000001010290
Texas000001000180

Espino, Edwards Jr. (6), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and K.Ruiz; Dunning, Bush (7), D.Santana (8), B.Martin (8) and Heim. W_Edwards Jr. 1-1. L_D.Santana 3-3. Sv_Rainey (9). HRs_Texas, Ad.García (14).

Colorado000001000151
Minnesota000000000030

Márquez, Bard (8) and El.Díaz; Bundy, Duffey (7), Thornburg (9) and Jeffers, G.Sánchez. W_Márquez 4-5. L_Bundy 4-4. Sv_Bard (15).

Toronto0500003019131
Milwaukee000010102480

Manoah, Gage (7), Beasley (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, Moreno; Houser, Kelley (7), Strzelecki (8) and Narváez. W_Manoah 9-2. L_Houser 4-8. HRs_Toronto, Biggio (2), Kirk (9). Milwaukee, T.Taylor (9).

Detroit004000010590
Arizona000100000130

R.García, Lange (6), Fulmer (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; M.Kelly, K.Nelson (7), Poppen (8), Wendelken (9) and C.Kelly. W_R.García 2-2. L_M.Kelly 6-5. HRs_Detroit, Báez (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York100013000560
Miami1000101003111

T.Walker, Dr.Smith (7), Ottavino (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Alcantara, Floro (8), Yacabonis (9) and Stallings. W_T.Walker 6-2. L_Alcantara 7-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (15). HRs_New York, Lindor (12), Canha (6).

Los Angeles200020000491
Atlanta000001000160

J.Urías, E.Phillips (7), Dan.Hudson (8), Graterol (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; I.Anderson, McHugh (5), Lee (8), O'Day (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_J.Urías 5-6. L_I.Anderson 6-4. Sv_Kimbrel (13). HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (10).

Chicago020010000380
St. Louis000000000050

Hendricks, C.Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Pallante, Fernández (7), Wittgren (8) and Knizner, I.Herrera. W_Hendricks 3-6. L_Pallante 2-3. Sv_Robertson (9). HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (4).

Philadelphia000000000051
San Diego00000100x170

Aa.Nola, Alvarado (8) and Realmuto; Gore, Crismatt (6), Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola. W_Crismatt 4-0. L_Aa.Nola 4-5. Sv_Ta.Rogers (22).

Cincinnati020011000470
San Francisco000100010262

Ashcraft, Strickland (9) and A.Garcia; Cobb, Brebbia (5), McGee (6), Y.Marte (7) and Casali. W_Ashcraft 4-1. L_Cobb 3-3. Sv_Strickland (3). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (6).

