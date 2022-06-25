AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Verlander, Maton (8), R.Montero (9) and J.Castro; Severino, Marinaccio (7), M.Castro (8), Wa.Peralta (9) and Higashioka. W_Verlander 9-3. L_Severino 4-2. Sv_R.Montero (5). HRs_Houston, Tucker (14). New York, Stanton (16).
|Boston
|011
|000
|301
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|001
|—
|3
|12
|1
Pivetta, Schreiber (8), Houck (9) and Vázquez; Quantrill, Hentges (6), Shaw (7), Gose (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and Hedges. W_Pivetta 8-5. L_Shaw 3-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (17), Arroyo (4). Cleveland, Giménez (8).
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|011
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Irvin, Acevedo (6), Pruitt (8) and Murphy; Greinke, Coleman (7), Cuas (8), S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Greinke 1-4. L_Irvin 2-5. Sv_S.Barlow (9). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (2).
|Baltimore
|110
|100
|010
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|1
|0
Voth, Krehbiel (4), Baker (6), C.Pérez (7), J.López (9) and Rutschman; Kopech, Velasquez (7), Foster (9) and McGuire, Zavala. W_Krehbiel 3-3. L_Kopech 2-4. Sv_J.López (13).
|Seattle
|101
|101
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Flexen, Borucki (6), E.Swanson (7), A.Muñoz (7), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Lorenzen, O.Ortega (4), Bradley (6), Wantz (7), Loup (8) and Stassi. W_Flexen 3-8. L_Lorenzen 6-5. Sv_Sewald (6). HRs_Seattle, Ju.Rodríguez (10). Los Angeles, Trout (22).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|0
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|000
|1
|—
|4
|7
|0
(10 innings)
M.Keller, Vieaux (6), Stratton (7), Banda (8), Y.De Los Santos (10) and M.Perez, Heineman; Springs, Wisler (7), Poche (8), B.Raley (9), Adam (10) and Pinto. W_Adam 1-2. L_Y.De Los Santos 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Chavis (8), D.Castillo (6), Park (2).
|Washington
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
Espino, Edwards Jr. (6), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and K.Ruiz; Dunning, Bush (7), D.Santana (8), B.Martin (8) and Heim. W_Edwards Jr. 1-1. L_D.Santana 3-3. Sv_Rainey (9). HRs_Texas, Ad.García (14).
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Márquez, Bard (8) and El.Díaz; Bundy, Duffey (7), Thornburg (9) and Jeffers, G.Sánchez. W_Márquez 4-5. L_Bundy 4-4. Sv_Bard (15).
|Toronto
|050
|000
|301
|—
|9
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|102
|—
|4
|8
|0
Manoah, Gage (7), Beasley (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk, Moreno; Houser, Kelley (7), Strzelecki (8) and Narváez. W_Manoah 9-2. L_Houser 4-8. HRs_Toronto, Biggio (2), Kirk (9). Milwaukee, T.Taylor (9).
|Detroit
|004
|000
|010
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
R.García, Lange (6), Fulmer (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase; M.Kelly, K.Nelson (7), Poppen (8), Wendelken (9) and C.Kelly. W_R.García 2-2. L_M.Kelly 6-5. HRs_Detroit, Báez (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|100
|013
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|010
|100
|—
|3
|11
|1
T.Walker, Dr.Smith (7), Ottavino (7), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Alcantara, Floro (8), Yacabonis (9) and Stallings. W_T.Walker 6-2. L_Alcantara 7-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (15). HRs_New York, Lindor (12), Canha (6).
|Los Angeles
|200
|020
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
J.Urías, E.Phillips (7), Dan.Hudson (8), Graterol (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; I.Anderson, McHugh (5), Lee (8), O'Day (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_J.Urías 5-6. L_I.Anderson 6-4. Sv_Kimbrel (13). HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (10).
|Chicago
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Hendricks, C.Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Pallante, Fernández (7), Wittgren (8) and Knizner, I.Herrera. W_Hendricks 3-6. L_Pallante 2-3. Sv_Robertson (9). HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (4).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|7
|0
Aa.Nola, Alvarado (8) and Realmuto; Gore, Crismatt (6), Lu.García (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola. W_Crismatt 4-0. L_Aa.Nola 4-5. Sv_Ta.Rogers (22).
|Cincinnati
|020
|011
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|6
|2
Ashcraft, Strickland (9) and A.Garcia; Cobb, Brebbia (5), McGee (6), Y.Marte (7) and Casali. W_Ashcraft 4-1. L_Cobb 3-3. Sv_Strickland (3). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.