AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|2
|Toronto
|011
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Giolito, J.Soriano (6), Webb (8) and Thaiss; Gausman, Swanson (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9), Y.García (9) and Jansen. W_Gausman 8-5. L_Giolito 6-7. Sv_Y.García (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (39). Toronto, Chapman (14), Jansen (14), Merrifield (8).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Chicago
|100
|001
|01x
|—
|3
|6
|2
Curry, Norris (4), Sandlin (6), Kelly (8) and B.Naylor, Fry; Toussaint, Banks (6), Santos (9) and Zavala. W_Toussaint 1-3. L_Curry 3-1. Sv_Santos (2). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (29), Burger (25).
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|100
|121
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Miami
|211
|000
|02x
|—
|6
|12
|1
Olson, Cisnero (7), Foley (8) and Rogers, Haase; B.Garrett, Brazoban (7), Scott (7), Chargois (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Chargois 2-0. L_Foley 2-3. Sv_Puk (16). HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|030
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Gore, Machado (6), Garcia (7), Abbott (8) and Ruiz; Scherzer, Ottavino (8), Raley (9) and Alvarez. W_Scherzer 9-4. L_Gore 6-8. HRs_Washington, L.García (6). New York, Alonso (30).
