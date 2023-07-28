AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles100000000192
Toronto01100110x480

Giolito, J.Soriano (6), Webb (8) and Thaiss; Gausman, Swanson (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9), Y.García (9) and Jansen. W_Gausman 8-5. L_Giolito 6-7. Sv_Y.García (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (39). Toronto, Chapman (14), Jansen (14), Merrifield (8).

Cleveland000000000061
Chicago10000101x362

Curry, Norris (4), Sandlin (6), Kelly (8) and B.Naylor, Fry; Toussaint, Banks (6), Santos (9) and Zavala. W_Toussaint 1-3. L_Curry 3-1. Sv_Santos (2). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (29), Burger (25).

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit0001001215111
Miami21100002x6121

Olson, Cisnero (7), Foley (8) and Rogers, Haase; B.Garrett, Brazoban (7), Scott (7), Chargois (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Chargois 2-0. L_Foley 2-3. Sv_Puk (16). HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington000000100181
New York00003020x580

Gore, Machado (6), Garcia (7), Abbott (8) and Ruiz; Scherzer, Ottavino (8), Raley (9) and Alvarez. W_Scherzer 9-4. L_Gore 6-8. HRs_Washington, L.García (6). New York, Alonso (30).

