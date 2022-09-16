AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore000200001350
Toronto01003200x680

Lyles, Krehbiel (6), Baumann (7) and Rutschman; Richards, Merryweather (2), Kikuchi (4), Mayza (6), Cimber (7), Bass (8), Y.García (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 5-7. L_Lyles 10-11. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (11), Henderson (2). Toronto, Chapman (26), Springer (21).

Kansas City000001000180
Boston00000002x230

Heasley, Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (8) and Perez; Wacha, Whitlock (8), Strahm (9) and Plawecki, Wong. W_Whitlock 4-2. L_Coleman 4-2. Sv_Strahm (4).

Minnesota001200000381
Cleveland00000031x470

Ober, Fulmer (6), Thielbar (7), Jax (7), Duran (8) and G.Sánchez; McKenzie, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Maile, Hedges. W_Stephan 6-4. L_Duran 2-4. Sv_Clase (36). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (4).

Texas004000000491
Tampa Bay0200010003101

M.Pérez, Tinoco (6), J.Hernández (7), Martin (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Kluber, Cleavinger (6), Poche (8), Chargois (9) and Mejía. W_M.Pérez 12-6. L_Kluber 10-9. Sv_Leclerc (6). HRs_Texas, Lowe (25).

Chicago0000000200261
Detroit1000010001362

(10 innings)

Giolito, Lambert (5), Diekman (7), J.Kelly (8), R.López (9), Hendriks (10) and Grandal, Zavala; Manning, J.Jiménez (8), Soto (9), Lange (10) and Haase. W_Lange 5-4. L_Hendriks 3-4. HRs_Detroit, Schoop (10).

Oakland000000000031
Houston10102100x580

A.Martinez, Koenig (6) and Murphy; Verlander, P.Maton (6), Stanek (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 17-3. L_A.Martinez 4-5. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (36), Peña (18).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado000001000142
Chicago10001000x270

Márquez, Lawrence (8) and Serven, El.Díaz; Stroman, Hughes (8), M.Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 4-7. L_Márquez 8-11. Sv_M.Rodríguez (2). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (17). Chicago, McKinstry (4).

Miami0400000004110
Washington00000041x580

Luzardo, Scott (7), Brazoban (7), Sulser (8) and Fortes; Jos.Gray, Cishek (6), Espino (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Edwards Jr. 6-3. L_Sulser 1-4. Sv_Finnegan (9). HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (3). Washington, Meneses (9).

Pittsburgh000010020352
New York00110110x471

M.Keller, Bañuelos (7), Underwood Jr. (8) and Heineman; Walker, Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido. W_Walker 12-4. L_M.Keller 5-11. Sv_Ed.Díaz (30). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (16). New York, Vogelbach (17).

Philadelphia000110000260
Atlanta00010006x770

Suárez, Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Nelson (8) and Realmuto; Fried, McHugh (7), Lee (7), Chavez (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Chavez 4-1. L_Domínguez 6-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (39), Segura (10). Atlanta, W.Contreras (18), Acuña Jr. (12).

Cincinnati001030100581
St. Louis00100320x681

F.Cruz, Sanmartin (2), Law (3), R.Espinal (4), Kuhnel (6), Gibaut (7), Moreta (7) and Romine, Robinson; Flaherty, Zack.Thompson (6), Romero (7), Stratton (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Stratton 9-4. L_Gibaut 1-2. Sv_Helsley (18). HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (12). St. Louis, Pujols (19).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you