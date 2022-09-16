AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|032
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Lyles, Krehbiel (6), Baumann (7) and Rutschman; Richards, Merryweather (2), Kikuchi (4), Mayza (6), Cimber (7), Bass (8), Y.García (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 5-7. L_Lyles 10-11. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (11), Henderson (2). Toronto, Chapman (26), Springer (21).
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
|3
|0
Heasley, Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (8) and Perez; Wacha, Whitlock (8), Strahm (9) and Plawecki, Wong. W_Whitlock 4-2. L_Coleman 4-2. Sv_Strahm (4).
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|31x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Ober, Fulmer (6), Thielbar (7), Jax (7), Duran (8) and G.Sánchez; McKenzie, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Maile, Hedges. W_Stephan 6-4. L_Duran 2-4. Sv_Clase (36). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (4).
|Texas
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|10
|1
M.Pérez, Tinoco (6), J.Hernández (7), Martin (7), Moore (8), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Kluber, Cleavinger (6), Poche (8), Chargois (9) and Mejía. W_M.Pérez 12-6. L_Kluber 10-9. Sv_Leclerc (6). HRs_Texas, Lowe (25).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|1
|—
|3
|6
|2
(10 innings)
Giolito, Lambert (5), Diekman (7), J.Kelly (8), R.López (9), Hendriks (10) and Grandal, Zavala; Manning, J.Jiménez (8), Soto (9), Lange (10) and Haase. W_Lange 5-4. L_Hendriks 3-4. HRs_Detroit, Schoop (10).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Houston
|101
|021
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|0
A.Martinez, Koenig (6) and Murphy; Verlander, P.Maton (6), Stanek (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 17-3. L_A.Martinez 4-5. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (36), Peña (18).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Chicago
|100
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Márquez, Lawrence (8) and Serven, El.Díaz; Stroman, Hughes (8), M.Rodríguez (9) and Gomes. W_Stroman 4-7. L_Márquez 8-11. Sv_M.Rodríguez (2). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (17). Chicago, McKinstry (4).
|Miami
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|41x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Luzardo, Scott (7), Brazoban (7), Sulser (8) and Fortes; Jos.Gray, Cishek (6), Espino (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Edwards Jr. 6-3. L_Sulser 1-4. Sv_Finnegan (9). HRs_Miami, L.Díaz (3). Washington, Meneses (9).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|5
|2
|New York
|001
|101
|10x
|—
|4
|7
|1
M.Keller, Bañuelos (7), Underwood Jr. (8) and Heineman; Walker, Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido. W_Walker 12-4. L_M.Keller 5-11. Sv_Ed.Díaz (30). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (16). New York, Vogelbach (17).
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|06x
|—
|7
|7
|0
Suárez, Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Nelson (8) and Realmuto; Fried, McHugh (7), Lee (7), Chavez (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Chavez 4-1. L_Domínguez 6-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (39), Segura (10). Atlanta, W.Contreras (18), Acuña Jr. (12).
|Cincinnati
|001
|030
|100
|—
|5
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|003
|20x
|—
|6
|8
|1
F.Cruz, Sanmartin (2), Law (3), R.Espinal (4), Kuhnel (6), Gibaut (7), Moreta (7) and Romine, Robinson; Flaherty, Zack.Thompson (6), Romero (7), Stratton (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Stratton 9-4. L_Gibaut 1-2. Sv_Helsley (18). HRs_Cincinnati, K.Farmer (12). St. Louis, Pujols (19).
