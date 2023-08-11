AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|001
|102
|013
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|003
|002
|301
|—
|9
|7
|3
Curry, Norris (6), M.Kelly (7), Sandlin (9) and Naylor; Civale, Diekman (6), Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), R.Stephenson (9) and Bethancourt. W_R.Stephenson 2-4. L_Sandlin 5-5. HRs_Cleveland, Straw (1). Tampa Bay, Paredes (23), Franco (17).
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|2
|1
|Boston
|100
|301
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Skubal, Vest (6), White (7), Vasquez (7) and Rogers; Sale, Barraclough (5), C.Murphy (7) and Wong. W_Barraclough 1-0. L_Skubal 2-2. Sv_C.Murphy (1). HRs_Detroit, Carpenter (13). Boston, Casas (19).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|031
|300
|002
|—
|9
|14
|0
|Miami
|020
|101
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
Hamilton, Vásquez (3), Loáisiga (6), Kahnle (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Luzardo, Soriano (4), J.López (8), Okert (9) and Fortes. W_Vásquez 2-1. L_Luzardo 8-7. HRs_New York, Volpe (15), Judge (22). Miami, Bell (15).
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|060
|302
|02x
|—
|13
|15
|0
Keuchel, Winder (2), Headrick (4), Luplow (8) and Jeffers; C.Sánchez, Hoffman (7), Covey (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_C.Sánchez 1-3. L_Keuchel 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (7), Kepler (19). Philadelphia, Stott (11), Realmuto (15), Rojas (1).
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Washington
|020
|110
|31x
|—
|8
|12
|1
Blackburn, Erceg (6), Long (7) and Langeliers; Adon, C.Abbott (4), Garcia (5), Ferrer (7), Weems (8) and K.Ruiz. W_C.Abbott 1-1. L_Blackburn 2-3. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (13), Vargas (4), Alu (1).
|Chicago
|300
|300
|000
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|5
|1
Assad, Fulmer (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes; Berríos, Francis (5), Danner (9), J.Jackson (9) and Kirk. W_Assad 2-2. L_Berríos 9-8. HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (9), Bellinger (18). Toronto, Belt (11).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|300
|300
|030
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
A.Abbott, Law (6), Kennedy (8) and Maile; Oviedo, Hernandez (6), Selby (7), Perdomo (8) and Rodríguez. W_A.Abbott 7-3. L_Oviedo 6-12. HRs_Cincinnati, Maile (5). Pittsburgh, Hayes (8).
|Atlanta
|000
|321
|100
|—
|7
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
Morton, Johnson (6), Hand (7), Yates (8), Minter (9) and d'Arnaud; Megill, Yacabonis (6) and Alvarez. W_Morton 11-10. L_Megill 6-6. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (27).
