AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York000004000480
Tampa Bay11200010x571

Brito, A.Abreu (5), I.Hamilton (6), Cordero (7), King (7) and Trevino; Chirinos, Cleavinger (6), K.Kelly (7), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_K.Kelly 3-0. L_Cordero 1-1. Sv_Adam (3). HRs_New York, Bader (1). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (9), Y.Díaz (9).

Minnesota000002000231
Cleveland000000000030

Ober, J.López (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Battenfield, De Los Santos (8), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Ober 2-0. L_Battenfield 0-3. Sv_Jh.Duran (7). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (4).

Oakland10314002112170
Kansas City0002123008102

Muller, Patton (6), Fujinami (7), Pruitt (7), Moll (8), Z.Jackson (9) and Langeliers; B.Keller, Heasley (5), J.Taylor (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_Muller 1-2. L_B.Keller 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Rooker (10), Laureano (3). Kansas City, Pratto (1).

Texas0012000100481
Los Angeles0000000131592

(10 innings)

Dunning, Burke (6), J.Hernández (8), W.Smith (9), Sborz (10) and Heim; Ty.Anderson, Barría (6), Estévez (10) and Thaiss, Wallach. W_Estévez 1-1. L_W.Smith 0-2.

Houston003100002670
Seattle000030010480

Javier, B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Castillo, Gott (8), Speier (8), Brash (9), Saucedo (9) and Raleigh. W_B.Abreu 1-0. L_Brash 3-3. Sv_Pressly (4). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (7), Tucker (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto100120000480
Pittsburgh000000000040

Bassitt, E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; R.Hill, Moreta (6), De Jong (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Bassitt 4-2. L_R.Hill 3-3. HRs_Toronto, Springer (4).

Chicago000032000571
Cincinnati001210000480

Lynn, J.Kelly (7), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; H.Greene, Sims (6), Farmer (8) and Maile, Casali. W_Lynn 1-4. L_H.Greene 0-2. Sv_R.López (4). HRs_Chicago, Andrus (1), Robert Jr. (7). Cincinnati, India (2).

Boston102002000581
Philadelphia000300000381

Sale, Bleier (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and C.Wong; Wheeler, Brogdon (6), G.Soto (7), Vasquez (8) and Realmuto. W_Sale 3-2. L_Wheeler 3-2. Sv_K.Jansen (7).

Baltimore0011007009120
Atlanta1000000304112

Kremer, Baumann (7), Akin (8), Voth (9) and Rutschman; Fried, J.Jiménez (7), Yates (8), Chavez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Kremer 3-1. L_Fried 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (5), Mullins (4). Atlanta, S.Murphy (9).

Detroit200000300590
St. Louis0012000104130

Boyd, Cisnero (7), Foley (7), Englert (8), Lange (9) and Rogers, Haase; Montgomery, J.Hicks (7), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8), G.Cabrera (9), Helsley (9) and Knizner, W.Contreras. W_Boyd 2-2. L_J.Hicks 0-3. Sv_Lange (6). HRs_Detroit, Báez (3). St. Louis, Knizner (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami000001000180
Chicago10002001x480

E.Cabrera, Okert (6), M.Barnes (7), Scott (8) and Stallings; Steele, Fulmer (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Amaya. W_Steele 5-0. L_E.Cabrera 2-3. Sv_Leiter Jr. (1). HRs_Chicago, Happ (4).

Colorado000000000050
New York00010000x151

Senzatela, Suter (6), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz, Wynns; Senga, Dr.Smith (7), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Senga 4-1. L_Senzatela 0-1. Sv_Ottavino (4). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).

Washington100000000141
Arizona00120000x370

Jos.Gray, E.Ramírez (6), Harris (8) and K.Ruiz; M.Kelly, M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_M.Kelly 3-3. L_Jos.Gray 2-5. Sv_Chafin (5). HRs_Washington, L.García (3). Arizona, Carroll (5).

Los Angeles100000100240
San Diego00103001x581

Kershaw, Bickford (5), S.Miller (7), Suero (8) and W.Smith; Darvish, N.Martinez (7), Hader (9) and Au.Nola. W_Darvish 2-2. L_Kershaw 5-2. Sv_Hader (11). HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (4).

