AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|300
|000
|001
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
Skubal, Holton (7), Foley (9) and Rogers; Williams, Herrin (6), Karinchak (7), Morgan (9) and Naylor. W_Skubal 3-2. L_Williams 1-4. Sv_Foley (6). HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (8), Rogers (15).
INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|001
|102
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|10
|2
Ragans, Coleman (7), Clarke (8), Cox (8), Hernández (9) and Fermin; Taillon, Fulmer (7), Cuas (8), Smyly (9) and Gomes. W_Ragans 4-4. L_Taillon 7-8. Sv_Hernández (2). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (24).
