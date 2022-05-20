AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|004
|02x
|—
|6
|10
|1
Skubal, J.Barnes (6), Foley (7), Carlton (8) and Barnhart; Civale, De Los Santos (7), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Civale 2-3. L_J.Barnes 3-1. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (9).
|Seattle
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Boston
|004
|000
|03x
|—
|7
|8
|1
Ray, Murfee (7), D.Castillo (8), Misiewicz (8) and Raleigh; Wacha, Davis (5), Diekman (7), Schreiber (8), Strahm (9) and Vázquez. W_Davis 1-1. L_Ray 4-4. HRs_Seattle, Toro (6). Boston, Story (6), Bradley Jr. (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00x
|—
|2
|9
|0
L.Castillo, Strickland (7), Warren (8) and Stephenson; Ryu, Borucki (7), Cimber (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Ryu 1-0. L_L.Castillo 0-2. Sv_Romano (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|202
|031
|101
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Chicago
|020
|100
|201
|—
|6
|8
|0
H.Castellanos, C.Smith (6), Ramirez (7), Poppen (9) and Greiner; Hendricks, Norris (6), Givens (7), Gsellman (8) and Wills.Contreras, Gomes. W_H.Castellanos 3-1. L_Hendricks 2-4. HRs_Arizona, J.Rojas (3), D.Peralta (7), A.Thomas (3), Walker (10). Chicago, Wisdom (7), Villar (2), Morel (2), Vargas (1).
|St. Louis
|100
|004
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|7
|1
Wainwright, G.Cabrera (8), Gallegos (8) and Molina; Z.Thompson, Hembree (6), Banda (6), De Jong (6), Beede (8), Stratton (9) and Perez. W_Wainwright 5-3. L_Z.Thompson 2-4. Sv_Gallegos (8). HRs_Pittsburgh, Chavis (4).
|Atlanta
|311
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Miami
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
Morton, McHugh (6), Strider (7), Minter (8), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud; T.Rogers, Head (5), Floro (8), Okert (9) and Stallings. W_Morton 3-3. L_T.Rogers 2-5. Sv_W.Smith (2). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (8), Swanson (5), d'Arnaud (4). Miami, Soler (8).
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|001
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|1
J.Urías, Almonte (6), Vesia (7), Phillips (8), Bickford (9), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; R.Suárez, Nelson (4), Norwood (6), Familia (8), Bellatti (9) and Realmuto. W_J.Urías 3-3. L_R.Suárez 4-2. Sv_Kimbrel (8).
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|05x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Fedde, Arano (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Voth (8), Espino (8) and Adams; Lauer, Williams (8), Ashby (9) and Narváez. W_Lauer 4-1. L_Fedde 2-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (9), T.Taylor (2).
