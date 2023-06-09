AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|001
|000
|011
|—
|3
|3
|1
|Tampa Bay
|103
|004
|00x
|—
|8
|8
|0
Heaney, Howard (6), King (6) and Heim, León; Glasnow, K.Kelly (7), Patiño (8) and Bethancourt. W_Glasnow 1-0. L_Heaney 4-4. HRs_Texas, Taveras (5), Jung (13). Tampa Bay, Paredes (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|110
|000
|711
|—
|11
|11
|1
|Detroit
|010
|001
|112
|—
|6
|11
|2
M.Kelly, Jameson (7), Castro (9) and Herrera; Lorenzen, Vest (7), Hill (8) and Rogers. W_M.Kelly 8-3. L_Lorenzen 2-3. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (13). Detroit, Rogers (8), Báez (4).
