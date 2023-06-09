AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas001000011331
Tampa Bay10300400x880

Heaney, Howard (6), King (6) and Heim, León; Glasnow, K.Kelly (7), Patiño (8) and Bethancourt. W_Glasnow 1-0. L_Heaney 4-4. HRs_Texas, Taveras (5), Jung (13). Tampa Bay, Paredes (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona11000071111111
Detroit0100011126112

M.Kelly, Jameson (7), Castro (9) and Herrera; Lorenzen, Vest (7), Hill (8) and Rogers. W_M.Kelly 8-3. L_Lorenzen 2-3. HRs_Arizona, Carroll (13). Detroit, Rogers (8), Báez (4).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you