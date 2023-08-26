AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York0000113106111
Tampa Bay000001010240

Cole, Loáisiga (8) and Rortvedt; Eflin, Kelley (7), Diekman (9) and Bethancourt. W_Cole 11-4. L_Eflin 13-8. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (11). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (17).

Houston001000000110
Detroit000000004454

Valdez, B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Manning, White (7), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_Lange 6-3. L_Pressly 3-4. HRs_Detroit, Meadows (1).

Cleveland001201010581
Toronto010001000260

Bibee, De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor; Bassitt, G.Cabrera (6), E.Swanson (7), Hicks (8), Francis (9) and Kirk. W_Bibee 10-3. L_Bassitt 12-7. Sv_Clase (34). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (5), Laureano (7), Giménez (12). Toronto, Springer (16), Guerrero Jr. (19).

Oakland05013120012151
Chicago021010000463

Neal, Newcomb (6), F.Pérez (8) and Langeliers; Cease, Banks (5), Shaw (8) and Lee. W_Neal 1-0. L_Cease 5-7. HRs_Oakland, N.Allen (4), Noda (12). Chicago, L.Sosa (3), E.Jiménez (15).

Texas010000010280
Minnesota40000062x12120

Dunning, M.Pérez (5), G.Anderson (7), Hedges (8) and Hedges, Heim; S.Gray, Sands (8) and Jeffers. W_S.Gray 7-6. L_Dunning 9-6. HRs_Texas, Garver (11). Minnesota, Correa (16), Julien (11), Kepler (21).

Kansas City0300002005100
Seattle20022001x7161

Singer, Cox (5), Snider (5), Hearn (7) and Perez; Br.Miller, Campbell (5), Speier (6), Brash (7), Saucedo (7), Topa (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh. W_Campbell 4-0. L_Singer 8-10. Sv_Muñoz (9). HRs_Kansas City, Isbel (5). Seattle, J.Crawford (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado001120000471
Baltimore20000102x5100

Freeland, Bird (7), Suter (8) and E.Díaz; C.Irvin, Fujinami (7), Bautista (9), Coulombe (9) and McCann. W_Fujinami 6-8. L_Suter 4-3. Sv_Coulombe (2). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (15). Baltimore, Mountcastle (18), Hays (13), Henderson (22).

Los Angeles0000033017102
Boston1200001004140

Lynn, Graterol (7), Vesia (8), Phillips (9) and W.Smith; K.Crawford, Pivetta (6), Bernardino (8), Schreiber (8) and McGuire, Wong. W_Lynn 10-9. L_Pivetta 9-7. Sv_Phillips (20). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (11), Story (1).

Los Angeles002000001361
New York001000000140

Sandoval, M.Moore (7), R.López (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Senga, Kolarek (7), Gott (8), Coonrod (9), B.Raley (9) and F.Alvarez. W_Sandoval 7-10. L_Senga 10-7. Sv_Estévez (27). HRs_New York, Lindor (24).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington1000023107131
Miami000000400480

Adon, M.Thompson (7), R.Garcia (7), Harvey (9) and Adams; Garrett, Okert (7), J.López (7), Puk (8), Chargois (9) and Fortes. W_Adon 2-0. L_Garrett 7-5. Sv_Harvey (10). HRs_Washington, Kieboom (2).

Chicago000000001150
Pittsburgh20000000x270

Hendricks, Cuas (6), Smyly (8) and Gomes; Keller, Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Keller 11-8. L_Hendricks 5-7. Sv_Bednar (28). HRs_Chicago, Happ (15).

St. Louis200000000251
Philadelphia03100120x7110

Mikolas, A.Suárez (7) and Knizner; C.Sánchez, Alvarado (7), Bellatti (8), Hoffman (9) and Stubbs. W_C.Sánchez 2-3. L_Mikolas 6-10. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (21). Philadelphia, Bohm (14), Schwarber (35).

San Diego000100002371
Milwaukee00500020x7101

Darvish, Hill (5), L.García (7) and G.Sánchez; Woodruff, Uribe (7), Tr.Megill (8), Chafin (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Woodruff 3-1. L_Darvish 8-10. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (25), G.Sánchez (17). Milwaukee, Tellez (13).

Atlanta100202000570
San Francisco000000100160

Strider, J.Jiménez (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; L.Webb, Wood (6) and Sabol. W_Strider 15-4. L_L.Webb 9-10. HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (12).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you