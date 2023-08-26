AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|011
|310
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|4
|0
Cole, Loáisiga (8) and Rortvedt; Eflin, Kelley (7), Diekman (9) and Bethancourt. W_Cole 11-4. L_Eflin 13-8. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (11). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (17).
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|5
|4
Valdez, B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Manning, White (7), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_Lange 6-3. L_Pressly 3-4. HRs_Detroit, Meadows (1).
|Cleveland
|001
|201
|010
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Toronto
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Bibee, De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor; Bassitt, G.Cabrera (6), E.Swanson (7), Hicks (8), Francis (9) and Kirk. W_Bibee 10-3. L_Bassitt 12-7. Sv_Clase (34). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (5), Laureano (7), Giménez (12). Toronto, Springer (16), Guerrero Jr. (19).
|Oakland
|050
|131
|200
|—
|12
|15
|1
|Chicago
|021
|010
|000
|—
|4
|6
|3
Neal, Newcomb (6), F.Pérez (8) and Langeliers; Cease, Banks (5), Shaw (8) and Lee. W_Neal 1-0. L_Cease 5-7. HRs_Oakland, N.Allen (4), Noda (12). Chicago, L.Sosa (3), E.Jiménez (15).
|Texas
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|400
|000
|62x
|—
|12
|12
|0
Dunning, M.Pérez (5), G.Anderson (7), Hedges (8) and Hedges, Heim; S.Gray, Sands (8) and Jeffers. W_S.Gray 7-6. L_Dunning 9-6. HRs_Texas, Garver (11). Minnesota, Correa (16), Julien (11), Kepler (21).
|Kansas City
|030
|000
|200
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|200
|220
|01x
|—
|7
|16
|1
Singer, Cox (5), Snider (5), Hearn (7) and Perez; Br.Miller, Campbell (5), Speier (6), Brash (7), Saucedo (7), Topa (8), Muñoz (9) and Raleigh. W_Campbell 4-0. L_Singer 8-10. Sv_Muñoz (9). HRs_Kansas City, Isbel (5). Seattle, J.Crawford (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|001
|120
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|001
|02x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Freeland, Bird (7), Suter (8) and E.Díaz; C.Irvin, Fujinami (7), Bautista (9), Coulombe (9) and McCann. W_Fujinami 6-8. L_Suter 4-3. Sv_Coulombe (2). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (15). Baltimore, Mountcastle (18), Hays (13), Henderson (22).
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|301
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Boston
|120
|000
|100
|—
|4
|14
|0
Lynn, Graterol (7), Vesia (8), Phillips (9) and W.Smith; K.Crawford, Pivetta (6), Bernardino (8), Schreiber (8) and McGuire, Wong. W_Lynn 10-9. L_Pivetta 9-7. Sv_Phillips (20). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (11), Story (1).
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Sandoval, M.Moore (7), R.López (8), Estévez (9) and O'Hoppe; Senga, Kolarek (7), Gott (8), Coonrod (9), B.Raley (9) and F.Alvarez. W_Sandoval 7-10. L_Senga 10-7. Sv_Estévez (27). HRs_New York, Lindor (24).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|100
|002
|310
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|8
|0
Adon, M.Thompson (7), R.Garcia (7), Harvey (9) and Adams; Garrett, Okert (7), J.López (7), Puk (8), Chargois (9) and Fortes. W_Adon 2-0. L_Garrett 7-5. Sv_Harvey (10). HRs_Washington, Kieboom (2).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Hendricks, Cuas (6), Smyly (8) and Gomes; Keller, Bednar (9) and Delay. W_Keller 11-8. L_Hendricks 5-7. Sv_Bednar (28). HRs_Chicago, Happ (15).
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|031
|001
|20x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Mikolas, A.Suárez (7) and Knizner; C.Sánchez, Alvarado (7), Bellatti (8), Hoffman (9) and Stubbs. W_C.Sánchez 2-3. L_Mikolas 6-10. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (21). Philadelphia, Bohm (14), Schwarber (35).
|San Diego
|000
|100
|002
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|005
|000
|20x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Darvish, Hill (5), L.García (7) and G.Sánchez; Woodruff, Uribe (7), Tr.Megill (8), Chafin (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Woodruff 3-1. L_Darvish 8-10. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (25), G.Sánchez (17). Milwaukee, Tellez (13).
|Atlanta
|100
|202
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|0
Strider, J.Jiménez (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; L.Webb, Wood (6) and Sabol. W_Strider 15-4. L_L.Webb 9-10. HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (12).
