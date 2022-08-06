AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|030
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
Kluber, Beeks (7), Adam (8), Poche (9) and Mejía; B.Garcia, Vest (5), Foley (5), Chafin (6), J.Jiménez (7), Cisnero (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Beeks 2-1. L_J.Jiménez 3-1. Sv_Poche (7). HRs_Detroit, Greene (3).
|Houston
|015
|200
|010
|—
|9
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|8
|0
Valdez, S.Martinez (7), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado; Gaddis, Hentges (4), Shaw (7), E.De Los Santos (8) and Maile. W_Valdez 10-4. L_Gaddis 0-1. HRs_Houston, Mancini (13). Cleveland, A.Rosario (7).
|Chicago
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
Cease, J.Kelly (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala; Otto, Sborz (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim, Viloria. W_Cease 12-4. L_Otto 4-8. Sv_Hendriks (22). HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (6).
|Toronto
|000
|013
|001
|0
|—
|5
|11
|2
|Minnesota
|001
|400
|000
|1
|—
|6
|11
|0
(10 innings)
Berríos, T.Richards (4), Pop (6), Cimber (7), Phelps (8), Y.García (9), Romano (10) and D.Jansen; Mahle, Jax (7), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9), Fulmer (10) and León, G.Sánchez. W_Fulmer 4-4. L_Romano 3-3. HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (21), Espinal (7), Guerrero Jr. (23). Minnesota, M.Contreras (2), Gordon (5).
|Boston
|010
|211
|020
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|030
|—
|4
|9
|1
Winckowski, Brasier (6), Sawamura (7), A.Davis (8), Schreiber (8) and McGuire; Greinke, A.Garrett (5), Mills (6), Staumont (8), Payamps (8) and Perez. W_Winckowski 5-5. L_Greinke 3-7. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (16).
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|002
|1
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|003
|0
|—
|3
|6
|0
(10 innings)
Sandoval, Loup (6), Quijada (8), Chavez (9), Herget (10) and Stassi; Ray, E.Swanson (8), Borucki (9), Sewald (10) and Raleigh. W_Chavez 2-1. L_Sewald 3-3. Sv_Herget (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Stassi (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|10
|0
M.Keller, Bañuelos (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and Delay; Kremer, C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 4-3. L_M.Keller 3-8. Sv_Bautista (4).
|New York
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|02x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Cortes, A.Abreu (6), Effross (6), Holmes (8) and Trevino; Hudson, Pallante (5), Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Pallante 5-4. L_Holmes 5-3. Sv_Helsley (10).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
|4
|2
E.Cabrera, Brazoban (6), Okert (6), Bender (7), Floro (8) and Stallings; Steele, Rucker (5), Uelmen (7), Hughes (7), Wick (8) and Gomes. W_Wick 3-5. L_Floro 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Wills.Contreras (16).
|Washington
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|402
|000
|10x
|—
|7
|9
|0
J.Gray, E.Ramírez (5), Arano (7), A.Machado (8) and K.Ruiz; Gibson, Hand (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 7-4. L_J.Gray 7-8. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (22), Castellanos (10), Hall (6), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (34).
|Atlanta
|440
|000
|001
|—
|9
|14
|0
|New York
|010
|040
|001
|—
|6
|12
|1
I.Anderson, Lee (5), McHugh (6), Minter (6), R.Iglesias (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; T.Walker, T.Williams (2), Rodríguez (6), Givens (7), Hunter (8) and Nido. W_Minter 5-3. L_T.Walker 9-3. HRs_Atlanta, E.Rosario (3), Harris II (10), Willi.Contreras (14). New York, McNeil (6).
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|230
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Dugger, Detwiler (5), Cessa (6), Gibaut (7), Sanmartin (8) and Papierski; Lauer, Gott (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini. W_Lauer 8-3. L_Dugger 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Tellez (22), T.Taylor (12).
|Colorado
|011
|003
|000
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|22x
|—
|6
|8
|1
Márquez, Gilbreath (7), Stephenson (7), Colomé (8) and El.Díaz; Bumgarner, Ginkel (6), Devenski (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Colomé 2-5. Sv_Kennedy (6). HRs_Colorado, Grichuk (11). Arizona, Varsho (15).
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|404
|000
|00x
|—
|8
|12
|1
Manaea, S.Wilson (5), Morejon (7), Batten (8) and Alfaro; Gonsolin, Price (6), Moronta (7), Bickford (9) and W.Smith. W_Gonsolin 13-1. L_Manaea 6-6.
