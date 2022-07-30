AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|050
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|New York
|102
|000
|08x
|—
|11
|11
|0
Bubic, Cuas (7), Barlow (8), Kowar (8) and Melendez; Cole, A.Chapman (7), A.Abreu (8), W.Peralta (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_A.Abreu 2-0. L_Barlow 4-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (12). New York, Rizzo (24), Judge (41).
|Detroit
|001
|021
|000
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
B.Garcia, Vest (4), Foley (6), J.Jiménez (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (9) and Barnhart; Manoah, Mayza (6), Phelps (7), Banda (8), M.Castillo (9) and Kirk. W_Vest 3-2. L_Manoah 11-5. Sv_G.Soto (19). HRs_Detroit, W.Castro (4). Toronto, M.Chapman (19).
|Cleveland
|000
|120
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Bieber, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Springs, Garza Jr. (6), L.Bard (8) and Bethancourt. W_Bieber 5-6. L_Springs 3-3. Sv_Clase (22). HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (21).
|Oakland
|030
|002
|011
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|6
|1
Kaprielian, Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Lynn, D.Martin (6) and McGuire. W_Kaprielian 2-5. L_Lynn 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (5), Brown (14), Andrus (7). Chicago, Harrison (5).
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Houston
|013
|104
|11x
|—
|11
|15
|0
Ray, Murfee (3), Brash (5), Milone (6), Borucki (7), Torrens (8) and Raleigh; Verlander, B.Abreu (8) and Maldonado, K.Lee. W_Verlander 14-3. L_Ray 8-8. HRs_Houston, Aled.Díaz (8), Alvarez (30), Dubón (4).
|Texas
|000
|002
|005
|—
|7
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|4
|2
M.Pérez, M.Moore (8), Bush (9) and Heim; Sandoval, Wantz (6), Loup (8), Peguero (9) and K.Suzuki. W_M.Pérez 9-2. L_Sandoval 3-7.
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|004
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Bradish, Krehbiel (6), C.Pérez (6), Tate (7), J.López (9) and Rutschman; Minor, Kuhnel (6), Sanmartin (7), Gibaut (8), B.Farmer (9), Moreta (9) and Papierski. W_Tate 2-3. L_B.Farmer 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (18). Cincinnati, Votto (9).
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|102
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
Woodruff, Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Hader (9) and Caratini; A.Davis, Bello (3), Brasier (7), Sawamura (9) and Vázquez, Plawecki. W_Woodruff 9-3. L_Bello 0-3. Sv_Hader (29).
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|San Diego
|210
|160
|00x
|—
|10
|9
|0
Ryan, Moran (5), Cotton (7), Gordon (8) and G.Sánchez; Snell, Lamet (7), S.Wilson (8), T.Hill (9) and Alfaro. W_Snell 3-5. L_Ryan 7-4. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (25). San Diego, Voit (13), Kim (6), Hosmer (8), M.Machado (17), Alfaro (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|030
|100
|020
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Miami
|310
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Bassitt, Ottavino (7), T.Williams (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Alcantara, Floro (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Pop (9) and Stallings. W_Ottavino 5-2. L_Okert 5-1. Sv_Ed.Díaz (23). HRs_New York, S.Marte (11), Nimmo (10).
|St. Louis
|003
|003
|000
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Washington
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
Mikolas, G.Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; A.Sánchez, Weems (6), Arano (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Mikolas 8-8. L_A.Sánchez 0-3. HRs_St. Louis, Gorman (11), Nootbaar (5).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|2
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|000
|0
|—
|2
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Falter, Hand (7), Alvarado (8), Domínguez (9), Brogdon (10) and Realmuto; Quintana, Y.De Los Santos (6), Bañuelos (7), Crowe (7), Bednar (9), Underwood Jr. (10) and Heineman. W_Domínguez 5-3. L_Underwood Jr. 0-3. Sv_Brogdon (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (20). Pittsburgh, Hayes (5).
|Arizona
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|103
|010
|00x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Bumgarner, Devenski (7), Weaver (8) and C.Kelly; Wright, D.Lee (7), McHugh (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Wright 13-4. L_Bumgarner 6-10. Sv_K.Jansen (24). HRs_Arizona, Perdomo (3). Atlanta, Riley (29).
|Los Angeles
|221
|000
|000
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
|7
|1
J.Urías, E.Phillips (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; Kuhl, Feltner (4), Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and Serven. W_J.Urías 10-6. L_Kuhl 6-6. Sv_Kimbrel (18). HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (15), T.Thompson (4).
|Chicago
|000
|010
|003
|—
|4
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|13
|1
Stroman, Effross (7), Givens (8), Robertson (9) and Wills.Contreras; Cobb, Leone (7), Brebbia (8), Doval (9), Long (9) and Bart, Wynns. W_Stroman 3-5. L_Cobb 3-5. HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (19). San Francisco, Flores (15).
