AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|120
|—
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Varland, Pagán (7), J.López (8), J.Duran (9) and Jeffers; Cortes, Holmes (8), Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Pagán 1-0. L_Holmes 0-1. Sv_J.Duran (4). HRs_Minnesota, Correa (2), Garlick (1). New York, Volpe (1), Judge (5), Stanton (4).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|8
|2
|Toronto
|110
|040
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Rasmussen, Poche (5), Chirinos (5) and Bethancourt; Berríos, Richards (6), Pop (6), Y.García (7), Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 1-2. L_Rasmussen 2-1. Sv_Romano (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (3), Bethancourt (2). Toronto, Springer (3).
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|11
|3
|Boston
|000
|212
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|0
Sandoval, J.Herget (4), Loup (5), Barría (7) and O'Hoppe; Houck, Winckowski (5), Schreiber (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong. W_Winckowski 1-0. L_J.Herget 0-2. Sv_K.Jansen (3). HRs_Boston, Devers (6).
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|420
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Chicago
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
Wells, Baumann (6), C.Pérez (7), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Clevinger, Diekman (7), R.López (7), Lambert (8), Santos (9) and Grandal. W_Baumann 1-0. L_R.López 0-1. Sv_Bautista (4). HRs_Chicago, Burger (2).
|Texas
|102
|020
|001
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Houston
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
M.Pérez, Dunning (6), W.Smith (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Garcia, P.Maton (6), Stanek (7), Martinez (8), Blanco (9) and Maldonado. W_M.Pérez 2-1. L_Garcia 0-2. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (3). Houston, Alvarez (4), Maldonado (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|030
|01
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|011
|020
|000
|03
|—
|7
|10
|1
(11 innings)
Manaea, Junis (4), Hjelle (7), Ty.Rogers (8), S.Alexander (9), Doval (10) and Bart, Sabol; Wentz, T.Alexander (6), G.Hill (8), Englert (8), Cisnero (11) and J.Rogers. W_Cisnero 1-0. L_Doval 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (3), Davis (3). Detroit, N.Maton (3).
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|210
|—
|4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Quantrill, Stephan (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Zunino; Williams, Harvey (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Harris (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Stephan 1-0. L_Edwards Jr. 0-1. Sv_Clase (4). HRs_Cleveland, Bell (1). Washington, L.García (1).
|Atlanta
|430
|012
|000
|—
|10
|11
|2
|Kansas City
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Morton, Lee (7), J.Jiménez (8), D.Young (9) and Murphy; Singer, Cuas (6), Staumont (7), A.Garrett (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_Morton 2-1. L_Singer 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (5), Riley (3), Hilliard (1), Murphy (2), Acuña Jr. (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|113
|000
|003
|—
|8
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|101
|—
|3
|6
|0
T.Walker, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Brogdon (9) and Realmuto; Overton, K.Herget (4), Sanmartin (6), Cruz (8) and T.Stephenson. W_T.Walker 1-1. L_Overton 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, E.Sosa (2).
|Arizona
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|500
|00x
|—
|5
|11
|0
Bumgarner, Solomon (6) and Moreno; Tr.Rogers, Brazoban (7), Floro (8), Puk (9) and Stallings. W_Tr.Rogers 1-2. L_Bumgarner 0-2.
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|02x
|—
|3
|9
|0
Oviedo, Underwood Jr. (8), R.Stephenson (8) and Hedges; Woodford, Z.Thompson (6), VerHagen (8), Gallegos (9) and W.Contreras. W_Z.Thompson 1-0. L_Oviedo 1-1. Sv_Gallegos (1).
