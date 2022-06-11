AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland110000000251
Cleveland000000003371

Blackburn, D.Jiménez (9), Moll (9) and Murphy; McKenzie, Sandlin (7), Stephan (8), Gose (9) and Hedges, Maile. W_Gose 2-0. L_D.Jiménez 2-4. HRs_Oakland, Brown (6), Murphy (6). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (16).

Toronto24002200010150
Detroit000000010150

Berríos, Beasley (9) and Kirk, Collins; Rodriguez, J.Barnes (5), Wi.Peralta (6), J.Jiménez (7), Foley (8), Vest (9) and Barnhart. W_Berríos 5-2. L_Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (3), Springer (12), Bichette (10).

Texas000011010362
Chicago01000115x8110

Bush, G.Richards (2), T.Miller (4), D.Santana (6), J.King (8), Tinoco (8) and Huff; R.López, D.Martin (3), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal, McGuire. W_Graveman 2-1. L_J.King 1-2. HRs_Texas, Lowe (7), Ad.García (11), Seager (12). Chicago, Mendick (2).

Tampa Bay010000210461
Minnesota10006002x9130

Rasmussen, Garza Jr. (5), Faucher (8) and Mejía; Smeltzer, Jax (7), J.Smith (8), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Smeltzer 3-0. L_Rasmussen 5-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (5), Arozarena (7), Bruján (1). Minnesota, Buxton (17), Correa (5).

Baltimore000000001141
Kansas City30103100x8121

Zimmermann, Voth (5), Tate (7), J.López (8) and Rutschman; Heasley, Clarke (8), Payamps (8), A.Abreu (9) and S.Perez, Melendez. W_Heasley 1-3. L_Zimmermann 2-5. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (10). Kansas City, S.Perez (9), Melendez (6), M.Taylor (3).

Boston101000200461
Seattle0000200103100

R.Hill, Schreiber (5), Diekman (6), H.Robles (7), Strahm (8), Houck (9) and Vázquez; Gonzales, Murfee (5), E.Swanson (6), Muñoz (7), Festa (8), Elías (9), Romo (9) and Raleigh. W_Diekman 2-0. L_Muñoz 1-3. Sv_Houck (1). HRs_Boston, J.Martinez (6), Dalbec (4). Seattle, Winker (4).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago0000100000000190
New York0001000000001260

(13 innings)

Miley, Norris (4), Effross (5), C.Martin (6), Givens (7), Robertson (8), Wick (9), Hughes (11), Hughes (12), Mills (13) and Wills.Contreras; Severino, M.Castro (7), M.King (8), Holmes (9), Schmidt (10), Wa.Peralta (12), Marinaccio (13) and Higashioka. W_Marinaccio 1-0. L_Mills 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (1). New York, Torres (11).

Miami200041000771
Houston1000201004112

P.López, Bleier (5), Floro (5), Okert (6), Sulser (7), Scott (9) and Stallings; L.Garcia, Maton (5), B.Abreu (7), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Sulser 1-3. L_L.Garcia 3-5. Sv_Scott (4). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (12), Aguilar (8). Houston, Brantley (4), Tucker (11).

New York0301030007130
Los Angeles020001000390

Ty.Megill, D.Peterson (4), D.Smith (7), Jo.Rodríguez (8), Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido; Diaz, Bradley (2), Wantz (4), Herget (6), Barria (6) and Stassi. W_D.Peterson 3-0. L_Diaz 1-1. HRs_New York, Nimmo (4). Los Angeles, Marsh (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee020100020570
Washington10221401x11192

Ashby, M.Sánchez (5), Suter (7), Barker (8) and Narváez; Fedde, Cishek (6), A.Machado (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Fedde 4-4. L_Ashby 1-5. HRs_Milwaukee, J.Peterson (6). Washington, Franco (5), Bell (6), K.Ruiz (2), N.Cruz (6).

Arizona000001400572
Philadelphia15000010x7120

Gallen, Uceta (2), Poppen (7), K.Nelson (7), Ramirez (8) and J.Herrera, Varsho; Gibson, Hand (7), Domínguez (7), Brogdon (8), Knebel (9) and Stubbs. W_Gibson 4-2. L_Gallen 4-2. Sv_Knebel (11). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (9). Philadelphia, Hoskins (11), Schwarber (16).

Pittsburgh000000020281
Atlanta00211000x4100

R.Contreras, Beede (5), Y.De Los Santos (8) and M.Perez; Strider, D.Lee (6), O'Day (7), Stephens (8), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 2-2. L_R.Contreras 1-1. Sv_Jansen (17). HRs_Atlanta, D.Swanson (7).

Cincinnati000000000042
St. Louis20000000x260

L.Castillo, Hoffman (7), Kuhnel (8) and A.Garcia, Okey; Pallante, G.Cabrera (6), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner. W_Pallante 2-0. L_L.Castillo 2-4. Sv_Helsley (4).

Colorado000000000050
San Diego02120220x9140

Kuhl, Blach (5), Gilbreath (8) and El.Díaz; Musgrove, Stammen (7), T.Hill (8), Wilson (9) and Au.Nola. W_Musgrove 7-0. L_Kuhl 4-3. HRs_San Diego, M.Machado (10).

Los Angeles010010000261
San Francisco02013001x7100

Buehler, Bruihl (5), Bickford (6), Price (7) and W.Smith; Junis, Brebbia (6), McGee (7), Leone (8), Doval (9) and Casali. W_Junis 4-1. L_Buehler 6-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Lux (2). San Francisco, Ruf (5).

