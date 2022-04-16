AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|130
|020
|002
|—
|8
|8
|0
|Boston
|010
|000
|030
|—
|4
|8
|1
Ryan, Duran (7), Pagán (9) and Jeffers; Pivetta, P.Valdez (3), Sawamura (5), Brasier (7), A.Davis (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Ryan 1-1. L_Pivetta 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Sanó (1). Boston, Verdugo (2), Devers (2).
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|00
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|01
|—
|2
|6
|0
(11 innings)
Montgomery, W.Peralta (6), Loáisiga (7), M.Castro (8), Luetge (9), Schmidt (10), A.Chapman (11) and Higashioka, Trevino; Lyles, Tate (6), J.López (8), Baker (9), C.Pérez (10), Krehbiel (11) and Chirinos, Bemboom. W_Krehbiel 1-0. L_Schmidt 0-2.
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|110
|001
|10x
|—
|4
|11
|0
Jefferies, Grimm (5), Moll (6), Z.Jackson (7), Kolarek (7), Lemoine (8) and S.Murphy; Stripling, T.Richards (5), Mayza (6), Cimber (6), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Collins. W_Cimber 3-0. L_Jefferies 1-1. Sv_Romano (5). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (5).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|011
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Rasmussen, Adam (6), Raley (7), Wisler (8) and Mejía; Cease, Bummer (6), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Cease 2-0. L_Rasmussen 0-1. Sv_Hendriks (3). HRs_Chicago, Burger (1).
|Los Angeles
|110
|050
|200
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Texas
|010
|500
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
Detmers, Warren (4), Loup (5), Tepera (7), R.Iglesias (9) and K.Suzuki; Bush, A.Abreu (2), Allard (4), Holland (5), Snyder (6), Sborz (7), Patton (8) and Garver. W_Warren 1-0. L_Allard 0-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (2), Adell (2), K.Suzuki (1), Walsh (2).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|3
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Skubal, J.Barnes (6), J.Jiménez (8), Fulmer (9) and Barnhart; B.Keller, Staumont (8), S.Barlow (9) and S.Perez. W_J.Barnes 1-0. L_B.Keller 0-1. Sv_Fulmer (1). HRs_Detroit, Torkelson (2).
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|100
|212
|32x
|—
|11
|13
|0
Odorizzi, B.Abreu (5), P.Báez (7), Blanco (7) and Maldonado; Gonzales, Y.Ramirez (8), Koch (9) and T.Murphy. W_Gonzales 1-1. L_Odorizzi 0-1. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|020
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|1
Rodón, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Plesac, Stephan (6), Gose (7), B.Shaw (7), A.Castro (8), Hentges (8), Pilkington (9) and Hedges. W_Rodón 1-0. L_Plesac 0-1. Sv_Doval (2). HRs_San Francisco, B.Crawford (1), Pederson (2), Bart (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|3
|2
|New York
|101
|120
|14x
|—
|10
|12
|0
Davies, Wendelken (5), C.Smith (6) and Herrera; Bassitt, Shreve (7), Dr.Smith (8), Reid-Foley (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 2-0. L_Davies 0-1. HRs_Arizona, Varsho (1). New York, Canó (1), Lindor (3), S.Marte (1).
|Washington
|210
|112
|000
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Fedde, Doolittle (6), Voth (7), Espino (9) and K.Ruiz; M.Keller, Banda (4), Yajure (5), Hembree (8), Fletcher (9) and R.Pérez, Knapp. W_Fedde 1-0. L_M.Keller 0-2.
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Miami
|220
|021
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Eflin, N.Nelson (5), Bellatti (7), Familia (8) and Stubbs; P.López, Head (6), Bleier (7), Armstrong (8), Castano (9) and Stallings. W_P.López 1-0. L_Eflin 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, N.Castellanos (2).
|St. Louis
|420
|020
|002
|—
|10
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|0
Mikolas, Wittgren (7), Pallante (8) and Knizner; F.Peralta, Ureña (4), Milner (7), Suter (9), Brosseau (9) and Narváez. W_Mikolas 1-0. L_F.Peralta 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (3), Arenado (4).
|Chicago
|021
|010
|001
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|510
|00x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Stroman, Ch.Martin (5), Effross (6), Norris (7) and W.Contreras; Márquez, Blach (5), Colomé (7), Estévez (8), Kinley (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Blach 1-0. L_Stroman 0-1. Sv_Bard (3). HRs_Colorado, Trejo (1), Cron (3).
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|030
|—
|5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Wright, Minter (6), O'Day (7), Matzek (8), Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Gore, Lu.García (6), R.Suarez (7), Johnson (8), Lamet (8) and Alfaro. W_O'Day 1-0. L_Johnson 0-1. Sv_Jansen (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.