AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago0030000104100
Boston000010010260

Velasquez, Foster (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Eovaldi, Davis (6), Schreiber (6), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki. W_Velasquez 2-2. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Hendriks (8). HRs_Chicago, Robert (4).

Detroit011000000220
Houston03000000x372

Brieske, Lange (6), J.Barnes (7), Chafin (7), J.Jiménez (8) and Barnhart; Garcia, Maton (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Brieske 0-2. Sv_Montero (3). HRs_Houston, McCormick (2), Maldonado (2).

Oakland000001000140
Minnesota01001000x281

Logue, Puk (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8), Trivino (8) and S.Murphy; Winder, J.Smith (7), Duffey (8), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Winder 2-0. L_Logue 1-1. Sv_Pagán (3). HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (1), Buxton (9).

Tampa Bay0300101038131
Seattle2002000217111

Wisler, Fleming (3), Beeks (5), Feyereisen (7), R.Thompson (8), Raley (9) and Mejía; Gilbert, E.Swanson (6), Muñoz (7), Misiewicz (7), Mills (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy, Torrens. W_R.Thompson 2-1. L_Sewald 0-1. Sv_Raley (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (1). Seattle, Suárez (6), Kelenic (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Washington000000000041
Los Angeles10002000x350

Adon, Voth (6), Arano (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz; Diaz, Ortega (6), Tepera (7), Loup (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Adon 1-5. Sv_R.Iglesias (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee2000040006113
Atlanta000200010332

Lauer, Boxberger (7), Gustave (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Chavez, Strider (2), McHugh (6), Matzek (6), Thornburg (6), Stephens (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lauer 3-0. L_McHugh 0-1. Sv_Hader (11). HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (1), D.Swanson (2).

Miami000002000261
San Diego10002000x350

Alcantara, Bleier (5), Scott (7), Poteet (8) and Stallings; Darvish, Suarez (8), Wilson (9) and Nola. W_Darvish 3-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. Sv_Wilson (1). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (3).

Colorado100000000170
Arizona01000003x460

Kuhl, Stephenson (7), Estévez (8), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz; M.Kelly, Melancon (9) and Herrera, Varsho. W_M.Kelly 3-1. L_Estévez 1-1. Sv_Melancon (5). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (6), D.Peralta (4).

St. Louis000020001360
San Francisco000020000270

Hicks, G.Cabrera (5), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Cobb, Brebbia (6), Hjelle (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (8) and Bart. W_Helsley 1-0. L_Doval 0-1. Sv_Gallegos (6). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (2).

