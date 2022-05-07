AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|003
|000
|010
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
Velasquez, Foster (6), Bummer (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire; Eovaldi, Davis (6), Schreiber (6), Brasier (8), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki. W_Velasquez 2-2. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Hendriks (8). HRs_Chicago, Robert (4).
|Detroit
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|2
|0
|Houston
|030
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|2
Brieske, Lange (6), J.Barnes (7), Chafin (7), J.Jiménez (8) and Barnhart; Garcia, Maton (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Garcia 2-1. L_Brieske 0-2. Sv_Montero (3). HRs_Houston, McCormick (2), Maldonado (2).
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|1
Logue, Puk (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8), Trivino (8) and S.Murphy; Winder, J.Smith (7), Duffey (8), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Winder 2-0. L_Logue 1-1. Sv_Pagán (3). HRs_Minnesota, Miranda (1), Buxton (9).
|Tampa Bay
|030
|010
|103
|—
|8
|13
|1
|Seattle
|200
|200
|021
|—
|7
|11
|1
Wisler, Fleming (3), Beeks (5), Feyereisen (7), R.Thompson (8), Raley (9) and Mejía; Gilbert, E.Swanson (6), Muñoz (7), Misiewicz (7), Mills (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy, Torrens. W_R.Thompson 2-1. L_Sewald 0-1. Sv_Raley (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Margot (1). Seattle, Suárez (6), Kelenic (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Adon, Voth (6), Arano (7), Espino (8) and K.Ruiz; Diaz, Ortega (6), Tepera (7), Loup (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Adon 1-5. Sv_R.Iglesias (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|200
|004
|000
|—
|6
|11
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|3
|2
Lauer, Boxberger (7), Gustave (8), Hader (9) and Narváez; Chavez, Strider (2), McHugh (6), Matzek (6), Thornburg (6), Stephens (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lauer 3-0. L_McHugh 0-1. Sv_Hader (11). HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (1), D.Swanson (2).
|Miami
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|San Diego
|100
|020
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Alcantara, Bleier (5), Scott (7), Poteet (8) and Stallings; Darvish, Suarez (8), Wilson (9) and Nola. W_Darvish 3-1. L_Alcantara 2-2. Sv_Wilson (1). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (3).
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Arizona
|010
|000
|03x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Kuhl, Stephenson (7), Estévez (8), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz; M.Kelly, Melancon (9) and Herrera, Varsho. W_M.Kelly 3-1. L_Estévez 1-1. Sv_Melancon (5). HRs_Arizona, Varsho (6), D.Peralta (4).
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Hicks, G.Cabrera (5), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Cobb, Brebbia (6), Hjelle (7), Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (8) and Bart. W_Helsley 1-0. L_Doval 0-1. Sv_Gallegos (6). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (2).
