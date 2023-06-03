AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|01x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Castillo, Brash (8), Speier (8) and Raleigh; Jon.Gray, G.Anderson (8), W.Smith (9) and León, Heim. W_Jon.Gray 6-1. L_Castillo 4-3. Sv_W.Smith (10).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|2
|Chicago
|000
|002
|10x
|—
|3
|6
|0
R.Olson, Vest (6), Shreve (7), Englert (7) and Haase; Clevinger, Middleton (6), R.López (7), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Middleton 1-0. L_R.Olson 0-1. Sv_Graveman (5).
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Houston
|200
|012
|10x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Ohtani, Silseth (7) and Wallach; Valdez, P.Maton (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Valdez 6-4. L_Ohtani 5-2. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (15), Julks (4).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|10x
|—
|1
|6
|0
Civale, Hentges (6), Sandlin (7), Gaddis (8) and Gallagher, Fry; Ober, Moran (7), Stewart (7), Duran (8) and Jeffers. W_Stewart 2-0. L_Sandlin 2-3. Sv_Duran (8).
INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Miami
|200
|020
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Fujinami, Harris (2), Pruitt (7), Moll (8) and Langeliers; E.Cabrera, Chargois (7), Nardi (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_E.Cabrera 4-4. L_Fujinami 2-6. HRs_Miami, Sánchez (4).
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Bassitt, Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Verlander, Leone (7), Dr.Smith (8), Brigham (9) and Álvarez. W_Bassitt 6-4. L_Verlander 2-3. Sv_Romano (14). HRs_Toronto, Springer (8), Varsho (9).
|Colorado
|100
|000
|060
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
C.Anderson, Suter (7), Bard (9), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz; Lyles, Clarke (6), Cuas (7), C.Hernández (8), Wittgren (8) and Perez. W_Suter 4-0. L_C.Hernández 0-3. Sv_Lawrence (1). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (9). Kansas City, Olivares (5), Waters (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|020
|100
|000
|02
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|012
|000
|000
|01
|—
|4
|3
|2
(11 innings)
Burnes, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (9), Peguero (10), Wilson (11) and Caratini; Williamson, B.Farmer (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9), Young (10), Cruz (10) and Maile, Casali. W_Peguero 1-0. L_Cruz 1-1. Sv_Wilson (3). HRs_Milwaukee, Wiemer (6). Cincinnati, India (6).
|Philadelphia
|000
|103
|210
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Washington
|240
|100
|01x
|—
|8
|11
|1
Wheeler, Vasquez (4), Y.Marte (6), Hoffman (7), Brogdon (8) and Realmuto; Jos.Gray, Edwards Jr. (6), Harvey (7), Thompson (8), Finnegan (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Finnegan 3-2. L_Brogdon 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (7). Washington, L.García (5).
|St. Louis
|005
|000
|000
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|60x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Flaherty, Pallante (6), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8) and Wills.Contreras; R.Contreras, Zastryzny (5), Bolton (6), Ramirez (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_Gallegos 1-3. Sv_Bednar (11). HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (6), Arenado (10). Pittsburgh, Hayes (3), Palacios (1).
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|201
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Morton, McHugh (8) and S.Murphy; M.Kelly, A.Adams (8), M.Castro (9) and Moreno. W_M.Kelly 7-3. L_Morton 5-6. Sv_M.Castro (6). HRs_Atlanta, E.Rosario (7).
