AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland0053000008140
Toronto000000000030

Quantrill, Morgan (8), Sandlin (9) and Hedges; Berríos, Pop (5), T.Richards (6), Thornton (7), Cimber (8), Phelps (9) and Kirk. W_Quantrill 9-5. L_Berríos 8-5. HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (15), J.Ramírez (22).

Detroit000000000030
Chicago00000020x280

Norris, Foley (5), Lange (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Haase; Kopech, R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_R.López 5-2. L_Lange 4-3. Sv_Hendriks (24).

Baltimore11001411110191
Tampa Bay000002100350

Voth, Akin (6), Krehbiel (7), C.Pérez (8), Head (9) and Rutschman; Kluber, Armstrong (6), Yacabonis (8), Chang (9) and Bethancourt. W_Voth 3-1. L_Kluber 7-7. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (6), Mullins (10). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (14).

New York1010000000290
Boston0001000011380

(10 innings)

Germán, Effross (7), A.Chapman (8), Holmes (9), Wa.Peralta (9), Trivino (10) and Trevino; Eovaldi, Barnes (7), Brasier (8), Whitlock (9) and Plawecki. W_Whitlock 3-2. L_Trivino 1-7. HRs_New York, Judge (46).

Seattle0012000126110
Texas001001000291

Kirby, Brash (6), Muñoz (7), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh; Sborz, Hearn (2), Leclerc (4), B.Martin (7), M.Moore (8), J.Hernández (9) and Heim. W_Kirby 4-3. L_Hearn 5-7.

Oakland0110003005110
Houston00006001x7110

Oller, Moll (5), Pruitt (5), Puk (7), Acevedo (8) and Murphy; Garcia, W.Smith (7), Stanek (7), Neris (9) and Vázquez. W_Garcia 9-8. L_Moll 2-1. Sv_Neris (2). HRs_Houston, Tucker (21).

Minnesota020001010490
Los Angeles000000000040

Mahle, Fulmer (7), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9) and León; Sandoval, Mayers (6) and Stassi. W_Mahle 6-7. L_Sandoval 3-8. HRs_Minnesota, Celestino (1), Urshela (11).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles000000530881
Kansas City000000120341

Gonsolin, Price (7), Moronta (8), Bickford (9) and W.Smith; Lynch, A.Garrett (6), Staumont (7), Weaver (7), Payamps (8) and Perez. W_Gonsolin 14-1. L_Staumont 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, T.Thompson (5). Kansas City, Perez (17).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta000101020480
Miami0200000103120

Odorizzi, McHugh (5), Matzek (7), Yates (8), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and Contreras; P.López, Okert (6), Brazoban (7), Elies.Hernandez (8), Bleier (9) and Stallings. W_Matzek 2-2. L_Elies.Hernandez 2-6. Sv_K.Jansen (25). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (22), Harris II (11). Miami, B.Anderson (4).

San Diego00017002010141
Washington0000110035102

Clevinger, Crismatt (6), R.Suarez (8), Tay.Scott (9), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola; Abbott, Arano (5), E.Ramírez (5), McGee (7), Clippard (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Clevinger 4-4. L_Abbott 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Grisham (14), Drury (23). Washington, Franco (9).

Philadelphia10000000012100
New York0100000000150

(10 innings)

R.Suárez, Alvarado (8), Domínguez (9), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Ottavino (8), E.Díaz (9), Givens (10) and Nido. W_Domínguez 6-3. L_Givens 6-3. Sv_Robertson (16).

Milwaukee000000100180
St. Louis20000100x360

Lauer, Suter (7), J.Alexander (8) and Caratini; Montgomery, Pallante (7), Helsley (8) and Molina. W_Montgomery 5-3. L_Lauer 8-4. Sv_Helsley (12). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (28), Arenado (25).

Arizona010200000351
Colorado00021020x561

Davies, Devenski (6), Mantiply (7), Ginkel (8) and Hummel; Senzatela, Lamet (7), Gilbreath (8), Estévez (9) and Serven. W_Lamet 1-1. L_Devenski 2-1. Sv_Estévez (2). HRs_Colorado, Serven (5).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you