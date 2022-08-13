AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|005
|300
|000
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Quantrill, Morgan (8), Sandlin (9) and Hedges; Berríos, Pop (5), T.Richards (6), Thornton (7), Cimber (8), Phelps (9) and Kirk. W_Quantrill 9-5. L_Berríos 8-5. HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (15), J.Ramírez (22).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Norris, Foley (5), Lange (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Haase; Kopech, R.López (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_R.López 5-2. L_Lange 4-3. Sv_Hendriks (24).
|Baltimore
|110
|014
|111
|—
|10
|19
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
|5
|0
Voth, Akin (6), Krehbiel (7), C.Pérez (8), Head (9) and Rutschman; Kluber, Armstrong (6), Yacabonis (8), Chang (9) and Bethancourt. W_Voth 3-1. L_Kluber 7-7. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (6), Mullins (10). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (14).
|New York
|101
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|1
|—
|3
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Germán, Effross (7), A.Chapman (8), Holmes (9), Wa.Peralta (9), Trivino (10) and Trevino; Eovaldi, Barnes (7), Brasier (8), Whitlock (9) and Plawecki. W_Whitlock 3-2. L_Trivino 1-7. HRs_New York, Judge (46).
|Seattle
|001
|200
|012
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
Kirby, Brash (6), Muñoz (7), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh; Sborz, Hearn (2), Leclerc (4), B.Martin (7), M.Moore (8), J.Hernández (9) and Heim. W_Kirby 4-3. L_Hearn 5-7.
|Oakland
|011
|000
|300
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|060
|01x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Oller, Moll (5), Pruitt (5), Puk (7), Acevedo (8) and Murphy; Garcia, W.Smith (7), Stanek (7), Neris (9) and Vázquez. W_Garcia 9-8. L_Moll 2-1. Sv_Neris (2). HRs_Houston, Tucker (21).
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|010
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Mahle, Fulmer (7), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9) and León; Sandoval, Mayers (6) and Stassi. W_Mahle 6-7. L_Sandoval 3-8. HRs_Minnesota, Celestino (1), Urshela (11).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|530
|—
|8
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|4
|1
Gonsolin, Price (7), Moronta (8), Bickford (9) and W.Smith; Lynch, A.Garrett (6), Staumont (7), Weaver (7), Payamps (8) and Perez. W_Gonsolin 14-1. L_Staumont 3-2. HRs_Los Angeles, T.Thompson (5). Kansas City, Perez (17).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|020
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Miami
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|12
|0
Odorizzi, McHugh (5), Matzek (7), Yates (8), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and Contreras; P.López, Okert (6), Brazoban (7), Elies.Hernandez (8), Bleier (9) and Stallings. W_Matzek 2-2. L_Elies.Hernandez 2-6. Sv_K.Jansen (25). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (22), Harris II (11). Miami, B.Anderson (4).
|San Diego
|000
|170
|020
|—
|10
|14
|1
|Washington
|000
|011
|003
|—
|5
|10
|2
Clevinger, Crismatt (6), R.Suarez (8), Tay.Scott (9), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola; Abbott, Arano (5), E.Ramírez (5), McGee (7), Clippard (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Clevinger 4-4. L_Abbott 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Grisham (14), Drury (23). Washington, Franco (9).
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|5
|0
(10 innings)
R.Suárez, Alvarado (8), Domínguez (9), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Ottavino (8), E.Díaz (9), Givens (10) and Nido. W_Domínguez 6-3. L_Givens 6-3. Sv_Robertson (16).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Lauer, Suter (7), J.Alexander (8) and Caratini; Montgomery, Pallante (7), Helsley (8) and Molina. W_Montgomery 5-3. L_Lauer 8-4. Sv_Helsley (12). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (28), Arenado (25).
|Arizona
|010
|200
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|210
|20x
|—
|5
|6
|1
Davies, Devenski (6), Mantiply (7), Ginkel (8) and Hummel; Senzatela, Lamet (7), Gilbreath (8), Estévez (9) and Serven. W_Lamet 1-1. L_Devenski 2-1. Sv_Estévez (2). HRs_Colorado, Serven (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.