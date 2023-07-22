AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|001
|10x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Bradish, Fujinami (7), Ci.Pérez (8) and Rutschman; Eflin, Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 11-5. L_Bradish 6-5. Sv_Fairbanks (11). HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (18), Siri (20).
|Kansas City
|000
|300
|010
|—
|4
|9
|1
|New York
|010
|310
|00x
|—
|5
|5
|0
A.Marsh, Clarke (6), Heasley (8) and Perez; Schmidt, W.Peralta (6), King (7), Kahnle (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Schmidt 6-6. L_A.Marsh 0-4. Sv_Holmes (12). HRs_Kansas City, Massey (6). New York, Cordero (6), McKinney (5), Torres (15).
|Chicago
|100
|012
|000
|—
|4
|8
|2
|Minnesota
|500
|200
|20x
|—
|9
|9
|0
Lynn, Shaw (7) and Grandal, Ca.Pérez; Ryan, Pagán (7), Moran (8) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 9-6. L_Lynn 6-9. HRs_Chicago, Benintendi (2), Grandal (8). Minnesota, Kirilloff (8), Buxton (17), Jeffers (5).
|Houston
|102
|020
|100
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Oakland
|001
|030
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Valdez, P.Maton (6), Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Sears, Tay.Scott (6), Pruitt (8) and Langeliers. W_Valdez 8-6. L_Sears 1-7. Sv_Pressly (23). HRs_Houston, Tucker (17), Bregman (15).
|Toronto
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|111
|—
|3
|10
|0
Kikuchi, Richards (6), Swanson (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Bry.Miller, Topa (6), Speier (7), Berroa (7), Saucedo (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy. W_Sewald 3-0. L_Romano 4-5. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|302
|000
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|011
|200
|—
|4
|8
|0
Lugo, N.Martinez (7), Suarez (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; R.Olson, Shreve (6), B.White (6), Holton (8), Brieske (9) and J.Rogers. W_Lugo 4-4. L_R.Olson 1-4. Sv_Hader (24). HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (19). Detroit, McKinstry (7), Greene (7).
|Philadelphia
|001
|001
|300
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|112
|00x
|—
|6
|13
|0
R.Suárez, Y.Marte (6), Strahm (6), Bellatti (7), G.Soto (8) and Realmuto; G.Williams, Morgan (5), Herrin (6), Sandlin (6), Stephan (7), Clase (9) and Fry. W_Stephan 5-4. L_R.Suárez 2-5. Sv_Clase (26). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (12), Stott (9).
|Los Angeles
|003
|010
|232
|—
|11
|13
|0
|Texas
|200
|201
|000
|—
|5
|4
|0
Gonsolin, Vesia (6), Brasier (6), Graterol (7), Ferguson (8), Bruihl (9) and W.Smith; Heaney, Leclerc (6), Burke (6), Speas (7), Bradford (7), G.Anderson (8) and Heim. W_Brasier 2-0. L_Speas 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (18). Texas, N.Lowe (11), Seager (15).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|221
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|530
|00x
|—
|8
|6
|0
Oviedo, Hernandez (5), Moreta (5), A.Perdomo (7), Y.De Los Santos (8) and E.Rodríguez; Ohtani, Loup (7), M.Moore (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Ohtani 8-5. L_Oviedo 3-11. Sv_Estévez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Choi (5), H.Davis (4), Suwinski (20). Los Angeles, Moustakas (9), Cabbage (1), Neto (8), Ward (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|004
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Flaherty, Pallante (7), Stratton (8) and Knizner, Herrera; Steele, Merryweather (7), Fulmer (8), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (9) and Amaya. W_Steele 10-3. L_Flaherty 7-6. Sv_Alzolay (8). HRs_Chicago, Mastrobuoni (1), Bellinger (13).
|Colorado
|231
|000
|000
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|1
Lambert, Koch (6), Johnson (7), Bard (8), Hollowell (9) and E.Díaz; B.Garrett, G.Soriano (4), Floro (8), Okert (9) and Fortes. W_Lambert 2-1. L_B.Garrett 5-3. HRs_Colorado, Cron (11), Profar (7), E.Díaz (10).
|San Francisco
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Washington
|210
|110
|00x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Wood, R.Walker (5), Llovera (8) and Bailey; J.Irvin, Weems (7), Ferrer (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_J.Irvin 3-5. L_Wood 4-4. Sv_Finnegan (13). HRs_San Francisco, J.Davis (12), Pederson (9). Washington, L.Thomas (16), Abrams (9).
|Arizona
|101
|010
|300
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|110
|250
|00x
|—
|9
|9
|0
Henry, Ju.Martinez (5), A.Adams (5), Frías (6), T.Gilbert (7), J.Ruiz (8) and Moreno; Lively, A.Young (5), B.Farmer (6), Cruz (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson. W_A.Young 4-0. L_Henry 5-3. Sv_Alex.Díaz (28). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (17), A.Thomas (6). Cincinnati, McLain (9).
|Atlanta
|032
|010
|000
|—
|6
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|002
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
Soroka, Heller (7), J.Jiménez (8), Yates (9) and S.Murphy; F.Peralta, B.Wilson (6), Mejía (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Soroka 2-1. L_F.Peralta 6-8. Sv_Yates (2). HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (10), Riley (21). Milwaukee, Adames (17).
