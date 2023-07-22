AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore000000000020
Tampa Bay01000110x370

Bradish, Fujinami (7), Ci.Pérez (8) and Rutschman; Eflin, Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Eflin 11-5. L_Bradish 6-5. Sv_Fairbanks (11). HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (18), Siri (20).

Kansas City000300010491
New York01031000x550

A.Marsh, Clarke (6), Heasley (8) and Perez; Schmidt, W.Peralta (6), King (7), Kahnle (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Schmidt 6-6. L_A.Marsh 0-4. Sv_Holmes (12). HRs_Kansas City, Massey (6). New York, Cordero (6), McKinney (5), Torres (15).

Chicago100012000482
Minnesota50020020x990

Lynn, Shaw (7) and Grandal, Ca.Pérez; Ryan, Pagán (7), Moran (8) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 9-6. L_Lynn 6-9. HRs_Chicago, Benintendi (2), Grandal (8). Minnesota, Kirilloff (8), Buxton (17), Jeffers (5).

Houston102020100690
Oakland001030000470

Valdez, P.Maton (6), Montero (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Sears, Tay.Scott (6), Pruitt (8) and Langeliers. W_Valdez 8-6. L_Sears 1-7. Sv_Pressly (23). HRs_Houston, Tucker (17), Bregman (15).

Toronto000010100260
Seattle0000001113100

Kikuchi, Richards (6), Swanson (7), Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Bry.Miller, Topa (6), Speier (7), Berroa (7), Saucedo (8), Sewald (9) and T.Murphy. W_Sewald 3-0. L_Romano 4-5. HRs_Toronto, Jansen (12).

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego302000000591
Detroit000011200480

Lugo, N.Martinez (7), Suarez (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; R.Olson, Shreve (6), B.White (6), Holton (8), Brieske (9) and J.Rogers. W_Lugo 4-4. L_R.Olson 1-4. Sv_Hader (24). HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (19). Detroit, McKinstry (7), Greene (7).

Philadelphia001001300580
Cleveland20011200x6130

R.Suárez, Y.Marte (6), Strahm (6), Bellatti (7), G.Soto (8) and Realmuto; G.Williams, Morgan (5), Herrin (6), Sandlin (6), Stephan (7), Clase (9) and Fry. W_Stephan 5-4. L_R.Suárez 2-5. Sv_Clase (26). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (12), Stott (9).

Los Angeles00301023211130
Texas200201000540

Gonsolin, Vesia (6), Brasier (6), Graterol (7), Ferguson (8), Bruihl (9) and W.Smith; Heaney, Leclerc (6), Burke (6), Speas (7), Bradford (7), G.Anderson (8) and Heim. W_Brasier 2-0. L_Speas 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (18). Texas, N.Lowe (11), Seager (15).

Pittsburgh000221000580
Los Angeles00053000x860

Oviedo, Hernandez (5), Moreta (5), A.Perdomo (7), Y.De Los Santos (8) and E.Rodríguez; Ohtani, Loup (7), M.Moore (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Ohtani 8-5. L_Oviedo 3-11. Sv_Estévez (22). HRs_Pittsburgh, Choi (5), H.Davis (4), Suwinski (20). Los Angeles, Moustakas (9), Cabbage (1), Neto (8), Ward (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis010000200370
Chicago00400000x491

Flaherty, Pallante (7), Stratton (8) and Knizner, Herrera; Steele, Merryweather (7), Fulmer (8), Leiter Jr. (8), Alzolay (9) and Amaya. W_Steele 10-3. L_Flaherty 7-6. Sv_Alzolay (8). HRs_Chicago, Mastrobuoni (1), Bellinger (13).

Colorado231000000690
Miami000000100171

Lambert, Koch (6), Johnson (7), Bard (8), Hollowell (9) and E.Díaz; B.Garrett, G.Soriano (4), Floro (8), Okert (9) and Fortes. W_Lambert 2-1. L_B.Garrett 5-3. HRs_Colorado, Cron (11), Profar (7), E.Díaz (10).

San Francisco102000000350
Washington21011000x570

Wood, R.Walker (5), Llovera (8) and Bailey; J.Irvin, Weems (7), Ferrer (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_J.Irvin 3-5. L_Wood 4-4. Sv_Finnegan (13). HRs_San Francisco, J.Davis (12), Pederson (9). Washington, L.Thomas (16), Abrams (9).

Arizona101010300671
Cincinnati11025000x990

Henry, Ju.Martinez (5), A.Adams (5), Frías (6), T.Gilbert (7), J.Ruiz (8) and Moreno; Lively, A.Young (5), B.Farmer (6), Cruz (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and T.Stephenson. W_A.Young 4-0. L_Henry 5-3. Sv_Alex.Díaz (28). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (17), A.Thomas (6). Cincinnati, McLain (9).

Atlanta032010000660
Milwaukee200002000460

Soroka, Heller (7), J.Jiménez (8), Yates (9) and S.Murphy; F.Peralta, B.Wilson (6), Mejía (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Soroka 2-1. L_F.Peralta 6-8. Sv_Yates (2). HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (10), Riley (21). Milwaukee, Adames (17).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you