AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Lyles, Bautista (8), DL.Hall (9) and Rutschman; Germán, Britton (6), Marinaccio (6), A.Chapman (8), Effross (9) and Trevino. W_Lyles 12-11. L_Germán 2-4. Sv_DL.Hall (1). HRs_New York, O.Cabrera (5).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|112
|004
|01x
|—
|9
|13
|0
Pivetta, Danish (6), German (8) and McGuire; Manoah, Kikuchi (7) and Kirk. W_Manoah 16-7. L_Pivetta 10-12. Sv_Kikuchi (1). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (31), Tapia (7), Springer (25).
|Kansas City
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|015
|00x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Singer, Ca.Hernández (6), A.Garrett (7), B.Keller (8) and Perez; Civale, Morris (7), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Civale 4-6. L_Singer 10-5. Sv_Clase (40). HRs_Kansas City, Waters (3), Massey (4). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (29).
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|310
|—
|7
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Ryan, Pagán (7), Moran (8) and Jeffers; T.Alexander, Diaz (6), Vest (7), Chafin (8), Clemens (9) and Barnhart. W_Ryan 13-8. L_T.Alexander 4-11. HRs_Minnesota, Correa (22).
|Tampa Bay
|100
|023
|010
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|001
|—
|3
|7
|1
Rasmussen, Guerra (8), Poche (9) and Mejía; Valdez, Stanek (6), P.Maton (7), Neris (9) and Vázquez. W_Rasmussen 11-7. L_Valdez 16-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (8). Houston, Bregman (23).
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|01x
|—
|4
|11
|0
Otto, Hearn (7) and Huff; Detmers, Wantz (7), Quijada (8), Herget (9) and O'Hoppe. W_Detmers 7-6. L_Otto 6-10. Sv_Herget (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Adell (8), Rengifo (17).
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
Waldichuk, Pruitt (6), Puk (7), Cyr (8), Acevedo (9) and Langeliers; Gilbert, Brash (9) and Torrens. W_Brash 4-4. L_Acevedo 3-4. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (4). Seattle, Raleigh (26).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
D.Martin, J.Kelly (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (7), Lambert (8), Hendriks (9) and Ca.Pérez; Darvish, Lu.García (7), R.Suarez (8), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola. W_D.Martin 3-5. L_Darvish 16-8. Sv_Hendriks (35). HRs_Chicago, Jiménez (16).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|101
|002
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|1
Falter, Eflin (7), Alvarado (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Fedde, Weems (6), Cishek (8), M.Thompson (9) and Adams. W_Falter 6-4. L_Fedde 6-12. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (30).
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Chicago
|033
|000
|00x
|—
|6
|8
|0
Ashcraft, Overton (3) and Romine; Sampson, Uelmen (8), Wick (9) and Gomes. W_Sampson 4-5. L_Ashcraft 5-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (12).
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|020
|001
|20x
|—
|5
|8
|0
deGrom, Ty.Megill (7), May (7), J.Rodríguez (8) and Nido; Fried, McHugh (6), R.Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 14-7. L_deGrom 5-4. Sv_K.Jansen (38). HRs_New York, Nido (3). Atlanta, Riley (38), Olson (31), D.Swanson (23).
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Alcantara, and Stallings; Burnes, D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_Burnes 12-8. L_Alcantara 14-9. Sv_D.Williams (15).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Oviedo, Underwood Jr. (7), Ramirez (8) and Godoy, Delay, Collins; Flaherty, Pallante (7), Gallegos (7), Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 2-1. L_Oviedo 4-3. Sv_Helsley (19). HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (22).
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|800
|01x
|—
|10
|15
|0
Kuhl, Bird (4), Colomé (6), Blach (7) and El.Díaz; Kershaw, Y.Almonte (7), Price (8), Alberto (9) and W.Smith. W_Kershaw 11-3. L_Kuhl 6-11. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (18).
|Arizona
|100
|210
|000
|—
|4
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|430
|102
|00x
|—
|10
|12
|0
M.Kelly, Poppen (5), I.Kennedy (7), Widener (8) and C.Kelly; Cobb, Szapucki (6), Young (7), Marte (9) and Wynns. W_Cobb 7-7. L_M.Kelly 13-8. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (14), Yastrzemski (16), Wynns (3).
