AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore100001000250
New York000010000141

Lyles, Bautista (8), DL.Hall (9) and Rutschman; Germán, Britton (6), Marinaccio (6), A.Chapman (8), Effross (9) and Trevino. W_Lyles 12-11. L_Germán 2-4. Sv_DL.Hall (1). HRs_New York, O.Cabrera (5).

Boston000000000030
Toronto11200401x9130

Pivetta, Danish (6), German (8) and McGuire; Manoah, Kikuchi (7) and Kirk. W_Manoah 16-7. L_Pivetta 10-12. Sv_Kikuchi (1). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (31), Tapia (7), Springer (25).

Kansas City002010000340
Cleveland00001500x691

Singer, Ca.Hernández (6), A.Garrett (7), B.Keller (8) and Perez; Civale, Morris (7), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Civale 4-6. L_Singer 10-5. Sv_Clase (40). HRs_Kansas City, Waters (3), Massey (4). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (29).

Minnesota0012003107140
Detroit000000000060

Ryan, Pagán (7), Moran (8) and Jeffers; T.Alexander, Diaz (6), Vest (7), Chafin (8), Clemens (9) and Barnhart. W_Ryan 13-8. L_T.Alexander 4-11. HRs_Minnesota, Correa (22).

Tampa Bay1000230107100
Houston100100001371

Rasmussen, Guerra (8), Poche (9) and Mejía; Valdez, Stanek (6), P.Maton (7), Neris (9) and Vázquez. W_Rasmussen 11-7. L_Valdez 16-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (8). Houston, Bregman (23).

Texas000100000151
Los Angeles01101001x4110

Otto, Hearn (7) and Huff; Detmers, Wantz (7), Quijada (8), Herget (9) and O'Hoppe. W_Detmers 7-6. L_Otto 6-10. Sv_Herget (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Adell (8), Rengifo (17).

Oakland010000000130
Seattle100000001260

Waldichuk, Pruitt (6), Puk (7), Cyr (8), Acevedo (9) and Langeliers; Gilbert, Brash (9) and Torrens. W_Brash 4-4. L_Acevedo 3-4. HRs_Oakland, Langeliers (4). Seattle, Raleigh (26).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago000201000380
San Diego010000000170

D.Martin, J.Kelly (6), Graveman (7), Bummer (7), Lambert (8), Hendriks (9) and Ca.Pérez; Darvish, Lu.García (7), R.Suarez (8), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola. W_D.Martin 3-5. L_Darvish 16-8. Sv_Hendriks (35). HRs_Chicago, Jiménez (16).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia1001010025110
Washington000000100171

Falter, Eflin (7), Alvarado (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto; Fedde, Weems (6), Cishek (8), M.Thompson (9) and Adams. W_Falter 6-4. L_Fedde 6-12. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (30).

Cincinnati010000000141
Chicago03300000x680

Ashcraft, Overton (3) and Romine; Sampson, Uelmen (8), Wick (9) and Gomes. W_Sampson 4-5. L_Ashcraft 5-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (12).

New York010000010280
Atlanta02000120x580

deGrom, Ty.Megill (7), May (7), J.Rodríguez (8) and Nido; Fried, McHugh (6), R.Iglesias (7), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Fried 14-7. L_deGrom 5-4. Sv_K.Jansen (38). HRs_New York, Nido (3). Atlanta, Riley (38), Olson (31), D.Swanson (23).

Miami000000000050
Milwaukee00000100x150

Alcantara, and Stallings; Burnes, D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_Burnes 12-8. L_Alcantara 14-9. Sv_D.Williams (15).

Pittsburgh000100000161
St. Louis00011000x260

Oviedo, Underwood Jr. (7), Ramirez (8) and Godoy, Delay, Collins; Flaherty, Pallante (7), Gallegos (7), Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Flaherty 2-1. L_Oviedo 4-3. Sv_Helsley (19). HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (22).

Colorado000000001170
Los Angeles01080001x10150

Kuhl, Bird (4), Colomé (6), Blach (7) and El.Díaz; Kershaw, Y.Almonte (7), Price (8), Alberto (9) and W.Smith. W_Kershaw 11-3. L_Kuhl 6-11. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (18).

Arizona1002100004111
San Francisco43010200x10120

M.Kelly, Poppen (5), I.Kennedy (7), Widener (8) and C.Kelly; Cobb, Szapucki (6), Young (7), Marte (9) and Wynns. W_Cobb 7-7. L_M.Kelly 13-8. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (14), Yastrzemski (16), Wynns (3).

