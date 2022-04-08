AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston30000100010592
New York20010001011690

(11 innings)

Eovaldi, Whitlock (6), Strahm (8), Robles (9), Diekman (10), Brasier (10), K.Crawford (11) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Cole, Green (5), Holmes (6), M.Castro (6), Loáisiga (7), Peralta (8), Chapman (9), King (10) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_King 1-0. L_K.Crawford 0-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (1). New York, Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), LeMahieu (1).

Chicago120000001480
Detroit000001022580

Giolito, Sousa (5), Crick (6), Graveman (6), Bummer (8), Hendriks (8) and Grandal; E.Rodríguez, Hutchison (5), Lange (7), J.Barnes (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Soto 1-0. L_Hendriks 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (1). Detroit, Haase (1).

Baltimore000001000170
Tampa Bay00100001x280

Means, Baker (5), Pérez (6), Tate (7), J.López (8), Fry (8) and Chirinos; McClanahan, Chargois (5), Wisler (6), Springs (7), Kittredge (8), Feyereisen (9), Raley (9) and Zunino, Mejía. W_Kittredge 1-0. L_J.López 0-1. Sv_Raley (1). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (1).

Seattle200000000250
Minnesota000100000140

Ray, Sewald (8), Steckenrider (9) and Raleigh; Ryan, Duran (5), Alcala (7), Coulombe (8) and Jeffers. W_Ray 1-0. L_Ryan 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (1). HRs_Seattle, Haniger (1). Minnesota, Urshela (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland000100400561
Philadelphia10400112x9112

Montas, Lemoine (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8) and S.Murphy; Nola, Familia (7), Hand (7), Domínguez (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 1-0. L_Montas 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (1), Brown (1). Philadelphia, Schwarber (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles000500000581
Colorado020000001370

Buehler, Graterol (6), Treinen (7), Hudson (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; Freeland, Kinley (4), Goudeau (5), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Buehler 1-0. L_Freeland 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

