AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|300
|001
|000
|10
|—
|5
|9
|2
|New York
|200
|100
|010
|11
|—
|6
|9
|0
(11 innings)
Eovaldi, Whitlock (6), Strahm (8), Robles (9), Diekman (10), Brasier (10), K.Crawford (11) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Cole, Green (5), Holmes (6), M.Castro (6), Loáisiga (7), Peralta (8), Chapman (9), King (10) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_King 1-0. L_K.Crawford 0-1. HRs_Boston, Devers (1). New York, Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), LeMahieu (1).
|Chicago
|120
|000
|001
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|022
|—
|5
|8
|0
Giolito, Sousa (5), Crick (6), Graveman (6), Bummer (8), Hendriks (8) and Grandal; E.Rodríguez, Hutchison (5), Lange (7), J.Barnes (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart, Haase. W_Soto 1-0. L_Hendriks 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (1). Detroit, Haase (1).
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|01x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Means, Baker (5), Pérez (6), Tate (7), J.López (8), Fry (8) and Chirinos; McClanahan, Chargois (5), Wisler (6), Springs (7), Kittredge (8), Feyereisen (9), Raley (9) and Zunino, Mejía. W_Kittredge 1-0. L_J.López 0-1. Sv_Raley (1). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (1).
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
Ray, Sewald (8), Steckenrider (9) and Raleigh; Ryan, Duran (5), Alcala (7), Coulombe (8) and Jeffers. W_Ray 1-0. L_Ryan 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider (1). HRs_Seattle, Haniger (1). Minnesota, Urshela (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|100
|400
|—
|5
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|104
|001
|12x
|—
|9
|11
|2
Montas, Lemoine (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8) and S.Murphy; Nola, Familia (7), Hand (7), Domínguez (8), Knebel (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 1-0. L_Montas 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (1), Brown (1). Philadelphia, Schwarber (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
|7
|0
Buehler, Graterol (6), Treinen (7), Hudson (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; Freeland, Kinley (4), Goudeau (5), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz. W_Buehler 1-0. L_Freeland 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1).
