AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston002000000290
Baltimore00000300x351

Bello, Ort (6), Z.Kelly (7), Barnes (8) and C.Wong, McGuire; Voth, Hall (5), Reed (6), C.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Tate (8) and Rutschman. W_Reed 2-0. L_Bello 1-5. Sv_Tate (4). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (13).

Tampa Bay1003000004111
New York000000101291

Rasmussen, Beeks (7), Raley (8), Chargois (9), Armstrong (9) and Bethancourt; Montas, Luetge (6), Weber (8) and Higashioka. W_Rasmussen 10-4. L_Montas 5-12. Sv_Armstrong (2). HRs_New York, Higashioka (8).

Toronto1020000014100
Texas001001010371

Stripling, Cimber (7), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Dunning, Santana (6), Burke (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Mayza 6-0. L_Leclerc 0-2. Sv_Romano (32). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (23). Texas, Jung (1).

Detroit04021101110170
Kansas City000000011261

Wentz, Cisnero (7), Norris (8) and Haase; Lynch, Cuas (4), B.Keller (5), Weaver (7), Misiewicz (9) and Perez, Rivero. W_Wentz 1-1. L_Lynch 4-10. HRs_Detroit, Haase (12), Candelario (13).

Los Angeles000002001350
Houston00000121x460

Lorenzen, Loup (6), Wantz (7), J.Marte (8) and Stassi, Thaiss; McCullers Jr., R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_McCullers Jr. 3-1. L_Wantz 2-1. Sv_Pressly (26). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (33), Ward (18). Houston, Peña (17), McCormick (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco000000020231
Chicago02000200x451

Rodón, Y.Marte (6), J.García (7), Littell (8) and Wynns, Bart; Smyly, M.Rodríguez (8), Hughes (8) and Gomes. W_Smyly 6-8. L_Rodón 12-8. Sv_Hughes (4). HRs_Chicago, Gomes (7), Hoerner (9).

St. Louis000001100260
Pittsburgh01003004x8152

Mikolas, Zack.Thompson (6), Woodford (7) and Knizner; Contreras, Bañuelos (6), De Jong (7), Stephenson (9) and Delay. W_Contreras 5-4. L_Mikolas 11-11. HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (8).

New York001002000370
Miami20011002x6100

D.Peterson, Hunter (4), Givens (6), J.Rodríguez (8), Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido; E.Cabrera, Nance (6), Scott (7), Okert (7), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_E.Cabrera 5-2. L_D.Peterson 7-4. Sv_Floro (4). HRs_New York, Alonso (33). Miami, Cooper (8), Leblanc (3).

Washington0000201003100
Philadelphia00120110x5130

Corbin, E.Ramírez (7) and Adams; Syndergaard, Bellatti (7), Alvarado (8), Hand (9), N.Nelson (9) and Realmuto. W_Syndergaard 9-9. L_Corbin 6-18. Sv_N.Nelson (1). HRs_Washington, Call (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (27), Realmuto (16).

Cincinnati5000000038170
Milwaukee002000000250

Lodolo, Law (9) and Romine; J.Alexander, Topa (6), L.Perdomo (8), Suter (9) and Caratini. W_Lodolo 4-5. L_J.Alexander 2-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (6), India (10), Fraley (10). Milwaukee, T.Taylor (16).

Arizona1000900001091
Colorado12050110313140

Davies, Middleton (4), Ginkel (5), K.Nelson (6), Moronta (7), Ca.Smith (8) and C.Kelly; Márquez, Gomber (5), Lamet (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bard 5-4. L_Ca.Smith 1-2. HRs_Arizona, McCarthy (8), Carroll (2), Varsho (24). Colorado, McMahon (15), El.Díaz (9), Cron (27).

