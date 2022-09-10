AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Bello, Ort (6), Z.Kelly (7), Barnes (8) and C.Wong, McGuire; Voth, Hall (5), Reed (6), C.Pérez (7), Baker (8), Tate (8) and Rutschman. W_Reed 2-0. L_Bello 1-5. Sv_Tate (4). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (13).
|Tampa Bay
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|9
|1
Rasmussen, Beeks (7), Raley (8), Chargois (9), Armstrong (9) and Bethancourt; Montas, Luetge (6), Weber (8) and Higashioka. W_Rasmussen 10-4. L_Montas 5-12. Sv_Armstrong (2). HRs_New York, Higashioka (8).
|Toronto
|102
|000
|001
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|010
|—
|3
|7
|1
Stripling, Cimber (7), Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Dunning, Santana (6), Burke (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim. W_Mayza 6-0. L_Leclerc 0-2. Sv_Romano (32). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (23). Texas, Jung (1).
|Detroit
|040
|211
|011
|—
|10
|17
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|6
|1
Wentz, Cisnero (7), Norris (8) and Haase; Lynch, Cuas (4), B.Keller (5), Weaver (7), Misiewicz (9) and Perez, Rivero. W_Wentz 1-1. L_Lynch 4-10. HRs_Detroit, Haase (12), Candelario (13).
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|21x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Lorenzen, Loup (6), Wantz (7), J.Marte (8) and Stassi, Thaiss; McCullers Jr., R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_McCullers Jr. 3-1. L_Wantz 2-1. Sv_Pressly (26). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (33), Ward (18). Houston, Peña (17), McCormick (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|3
|1
|Chicago
|020
|002
|00x
|—
|4
|5
|1
Rodón, Y.Marte (6), J.García (7), Littell (8) and Wynns, Bart; Smyly, M.Rodríguez (8), Hughes (8) and Gomes. W_Smyly 6-8. L_Rodón 12-8. Sv_Hughes (4). HRs_Chicago, Gomes (7), Hoerner (9).
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|030
|04x
|—
|8
|15
|2
Mikolas, Zack.Thompson (6), Woodford (7) and Knizner; Contreras, Bañuelos (6), De Jong (7), Stephenson (9) and Delay. W_Contreras 5-4. L_Mikolas 11-11. HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (8).
|New York
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|200
|110
|02x
|—
|6
|10
|0
D.Peterson, Hunter (4), Givens (6), J.Rodríguez (8), Ed.Díaz (8) and Nido; E.Cabrera, Nance (6), Scott (7), Okert (7), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_E.Cabrera 5-2. L_D.Peterson 7-4. Sv_Floro (4). HRs_New York, Alonso (33). Miami, Cooper (8), Leblanc (3).
|Washington
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|201
|10x
|—
|5
|13
|0
Corbin, E.Ramírez (7) and Adams; Syndergaard, Bellatti (7), Alvarado (8), Hand (9), N.Nelson (9) and Realmuto. W_Syndergaard 9-9. L_Corbin 6-18. Sv_N.Nelson (1). HRs_Washington, Call (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (27), Realmuto (16).
|Cincinnati
|500
|000
|003
|—
|8
|17
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Lodolo, Law (9) and Romine; J.Alexander, Topa (6), L.Perdomo (8), Suter (9) and Caratini. W_Lodolo 4-5. L_J.Alexander 2-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Friedl (6), India (10), Fraley (10). Milwaukee, T.Taylor (16).
|Arizona
|100
|090
|000
|—
|10
|9
|1
|Colorado
|120
|501
|103
|—
|13
|14
|0
Davies, Middleton (4), Ginkel (5), K.Nelson (6), Moronta (7), Ca.Smith (8) and C.Kelly; Márquez, Gomber (5), Lamet (7), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and El.Díaz. W_Bard 5-4. L_Ca.Smith 1-2. HRs_Arizona, McCarthy (8), Carroll (2), Varsho (24). Colorado, McMahon (15), El.Díaz (9), Cron (27).
