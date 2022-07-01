AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay010010000290
Toronto00500310x9110

Kluber, Sanders (4), McKay (6), Phillips (8) and Pinto; Berríos, Thornton (6), Romo (7), Castillo (8) and Kirk. W_Berríos 6-4. L_Kluber 3-5. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Boston1300010005111
Chicago00003300x661

Hill, Danish (5), Robles (6), Diekman (6), Sawamura (7) and Vázquez; Sampson, Hughes (6), Effross (7), Martin (8), Robertson (9) and Contreras. W_Hughes 1-0. L_Robles 1-3. Sv_Robertson (10). HRs_Boston, Duran (1). Chicago, Morel (8).

