AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay2200031008130
Detroit000000000032

Littell, K.Kelly (7), Armstrong (8) and Bethancourt; R.Olson, Shreve (6), Brieske (6), Wingenter (7), White (8), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Littell 2-2. L_R.Olson 1-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (21).

Houston310012000790
New York001010010380

Brown, Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Diaz; Severino, A.Abreu (5), Ramirez (6), Middleton (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_Brown 8-7. L_Severino 2-6. HRs_Houston, Diaz (14), Y.Alvarez (20). New York, Bauers (10), Kiner-Falefa (6), Stanton (17).

Chicago002000000271
Cleveland11002000x490

Clevinger, J.Lambert (6), Shaw (8) and Grandal; L.Allen, E.De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor. W_L.Allen 5-4. L_Clevinger 4-5. Sv_Clase (29). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (10).

Toronto2101020017140
Boston002000100361

Manoah, Mayza (7), Hicks (8) and D.Jansen; Paxton, Llovera (6), Jacques (7), Bleier (9) and Wong. W_Manoah 3-8. L_Paxton 6-3. Sv_Hicks (9). HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (10), Guerrero Jr. (18), Schneider (1), Varsho (13), M.Chapman (15). Boston, Ja.Duran (8), Chang (6).

INTERLEAGUE

New York000002010340
Baltimore00020440x10121

D.Peterson, Curtiss (4), Jos.Walker (5), Bickford (6), R.Garrett (6), Gott (7), Dr.Smith (8) and F.Alvarez; Kremer, Baumann (6), C.Irvin (8), Fujinami (9) and McCann. W_Baumann 9-0. L_Bickford 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Westburg (2).

Kansas City0020040107110
Philadelphia200201000590

Lyles, Coleman (6), Hernández (7), Wittgren (8), Cox (9) and Fermin; Nola, Y.Marte (6), Hoffman (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto. W_Lyles 3-12. L_Nola 9-8. Sv_Cox (1). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (20), Massey (9). Philadelphia, Castellanos (16).

Miami110000000271
Texas11100120x6101

Luzardo, J.López (6), Puk (7), Smeltzer (8) and Fortes, Stallings; Montgomery, Sborz (7), Stratton (8) and Garver. W_Montgomery 7-9. L_Luzardo 8-6. HRs_Miami, Berti (3). Texas, Seager (17), Ad.García (28).

Arizona010100000290
Minnesota00100110x370

Me.Kelly, McGough (7), Frías (7), M.Castro (8) and Herrera; Ober, Floro (6), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez. W_Thielbar 1-1. L_McGough 1-7. Sv_Jh.Duran (20). HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (17). Minnesota, Polanco (6), Kepler (16), M.Taylor (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta0007001008110
Chicago000000000040

Fried, Hand (7), J.Jiménez (8), McHugh (9) and S.Murphy; Hendricks, Wesneski (5), Cuas (8), Barnhart (9) and Amaya. W_Fried 3-1. L_Hendricks 4-6. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (18), Ozuna (23), Riley (26).

Washington0000010203671
Cincinnati2010000000370

(10 innings)

Corbin, Willingham (7), Weems (8), Ferrer (9), Machado (9), Finnegan (10) and Ruiz; Ashcraft, A.Díaz (9), Duarte (10) and T.Stephenson. W_Machado 2-0. L_A.Díaz 3-3. Sv_Finnegan (16). HRs_Washington, L.Thomas (18), Meneses (9). Cincinnati, Senzel (9), McLain (12), E.De La Cruz (9).

Pittsburgh3300020008123
Milwaukee200010100480

Priester, Y.De Los Santos (5), Borucki (6), Mlodzinski (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Rodríguez; Rea, Wilson (5), Uribe (7), Milner (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Y.De Los Santos 1-1. L_Rea 5-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Rivas (1), Davis (5), Palacios (3), Reynolds (13). Milwaukee, Santana (14).

Colorado3311000019150
St. Louis0110101004140

Flexen, Bird (6), Koch (7), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz; Wainwright, A.Suárez (4), Naile (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Flexen 1-5. L_Wainwright 3-6. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (23), Gorman (24).

