AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|220
|003
|100
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|2
Littell, K.Kelly (7), Armstrong (8) and Bethancourt; R.Olson, Shreve (6), Brieske (6), Wingenter (7), White (8), Short (9) and Rogers. W_Littell 2-2. L_R.Olson 1-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (21).
|Houston
|310
|012
|000
|—
|7
|9
|0
|New York
|001
|010
|010
|—
|3
|8
|0
Brown, Neris (7), R.Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Diaz; Severino, A.Abreu (5), Ramirez (6), Middleton (9) and Higashioka, Rortvedt. W_Brown 8-7. L_Severino 2-6. HRs_Houston, Diaz (14), Y.Alvarez (20). New York, Bauers (10), Kiner-Falefa (6), Stanton (17).
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|110
|020
|00x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Clevinger, J.Lambert (6), Shaw (8) and Grandal; L.Allen, E.De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Naylor. W_L.Allen 5-4. L_Clevinger 4-5. Sv_Clase (29). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (10).
|Toronto
|210
|102
|001
|—
|7
|14
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|6
|1
Manoah, Mayza (7), Hicks (8) and D.Jansen; Paxton, Llovera (6), Jacques (7), Bleier (9) and Wong. W_Manoah 3-8. L_Paxton 6-3. Sv_Hicks (9). HRs_Toronto, Merrifield (10), Guerrero Jr. (18), Schneider (1), Varsho (13), M.Chapman (15). Boston, Ja.Duran (8), Chang (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|002
|010
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|204
|40x
|—
|10
|12
|1
D.Peterson, Curtiss (4), Jos.Walker (5), Bickford (6), R.Garrett (6), Gott (7), Dr.Smith (8) and F.Alvarez; Kremer, Baumann (6), C.Irvin (8), Fujinami (9) and McCann. W_Baumann 9-0. L_Bickford 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Westburg (2).
|Kansas City
|002
|004
|010
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|201
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
Lyles, Coleman (6), Hernández (7), Wittgren (8), Cox (9) and Fermin; Nola, Y.Marte (6), Hoffman (8), Covey (9) and Realmuto. W_Lyles 3-12. L_Nola 9-8. Sv_Cox (1). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (20), Massey (9). Philadelphia, Castellanos (16).
|Miami
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Texas
|111
|001
|20x
|—
|6
|10
|1
Luzardo, J.López (6), Puk (7), Smeltzer (8) and Fortes, Stallings; Montgomery, Sborz (7), Stratton (8) and Garver. W_Montgomery 7-9. L_Luzardo 8-6. HRs_Miami, Berti (3). Texas, Seager (17), Ad.García (28).
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|10x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Me.Kelly, McGough (7), Frías (7), M.Castro (8) and Herrera; Ober, Floro (6), Thielbar (7), Pagán (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez. W_Thielbar 1-1. L_McGough 1-7. Sv_Jh.Duran (20). HRs_Arizona, Gurriel Jr. (17). Minnesota, Polanco (6), Kepler (16), M.Taylor (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|700
|100
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Fried, Hand (7), J.Jiménez (8), McHugh (9) and S.Murphy; Hendricks, Wesneski (5), Cuas (8), Barnhart (9) and Amaya. W_Fried 3-1. L_Hendricks 4-6. HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (18), Ozuna (23), Riley (26).
|Washington
|000
|001
|020
|3
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|000
|0
|—
|3
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Corbin, Willingham (7), Weems (8), Ferrer (9), Machado (9), Finnegan (10) and Ruiz; Ashcraft, A.Díaz (9), Duarte (10) and T.Stephenson. W_Machado 2-0. L_A.Díaz 3-3. Sv_Finnegan (16). HRs_Washington, L.Thomas (18), Meneses (9). Cincinnati, Senzel (9), McLain (12), E.De La Cruz (9).
|Pittsburgh
|330
|002
|000
|—
|8
|12
|3
|Milwaukee
|200
|010
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
Priester, Y.De Los Santos (5), Borucki (6), Mlodzinski (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Rodríguez; Rea, Wilson (5), Uribe (7), Milner (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Y.De Los Santos 1-1. L_Rea 5-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Rivas (1), Davis (5), Palacios (3), Reynolds (13). Milwaukee, Santana (14).
|Colorado
|331
|100
|001
|—
|9
|15
|0
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|100
|—
|4
|14
|0
Flexen, Bird (6), Koch (7), Kinley (9) and E.Díaz; Wainwright, A.Suárez (4), Naile (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Flexen 1-5. L_Wainwright 3-6. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (23), Gorman (24).
